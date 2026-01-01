iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Which Slim Phone You Should Buy

Slim phones are back in focus because they solve a real everyday problem: bulky flagships feel great on spec sheets, but they’re less comfortable in pockets, smaller hands, and one-handed use, especially if you’re constantly commuting, travelling, or shooting content on the go. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple’s iPhone Air both chase that “premium without the bulk” brief, but they do it with very different strengths: Samsung leans into display, versatility and Android flexibility, while Apple plays the long game with iOS polish and ecosystem convenience.