iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Which Slim Phone You Should Buy
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple’s iPhone Air both chase that “premium without the bulk” brief, but they do it with very different strengths.
The iPhone Air and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge are the top-class slim phones you can choose from. | Image: Apple, Samsung
Slim phones are back in focus because they solve a real everyday problem: bulky flagships feel great on spec sheets, but they’re less comfortable in pockets, smaller hands, and one-handed use, especially if you’re constantly commuting, travelling, or shooting content on the go. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple’s iPhone Air both chase that “premium without the bulk” brief, but they do it with very different strengths: Samsung leans into display, versatility and Android flexibility, while Apple plays the long game with iOS polish and ecosystem convenience.
|Specification
|iPhone Air
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
|Thickness/weight
|Apple positions it as its slimmest iPhone with 5.6mm thickness.
|5.8mm thickness and 163g weight.
|Display
|Large OLED “Air” iPhone display.
|6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1440×3120, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 2600 nits.
|Chip/software
|Runs Apple A19 Pro, running iOS 26.
|Snapdragon 8 Elite; Android 15 with One UI 7.
|Rear cameras
|iPhone Air has “Pro-like” capability in a thinner body with a single 48MP camera, supporting OIS and 4K videos.
|200MP main + 12MP ultrawide cameras, with OIS.
India prices
- iPhone Air: India price starts at ₹1,19,900 for the 256GB model.
- Galaxy S25 Edge: India pricing is widely reported at ₹1,09,999 (12GB/256GB) and ₹1,21,999 (12GB/512GB).
Where iPhone Air is better
- Ecosystem and convenience: If you already use a Mac, iPad, AirPods, or Apple Watch, the iPhone Air’s biggest advantage is how frictionless everything feels day to day.
- “Thin iPhone” without going Android: If the main goal is a slim, premium phone but you don’t want to switch platforms, iPhone Air is the straightforward pick.
- Long-term ownership appeal: Apple’s iPhones typically hold value well and get long software support, which matters if you plan to keep the phone for 4–5 years.
Where Galaxy S25 Edge is better
- Display and spec-forward hardware: On paper, the S25 Edge’s 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel and peak brightness claims make it the more “enthusiast” display.
- Camera hardware flexibility: A 200MP main camera plus an ultrawide gives it a spec advantage for detail-heavy shots and versatility, especially if you like tweaking modes and shooting styles.
- Android freedoms in a slim body: If you care about customisation, better cross-app defaults, and broad accessory compatibility, Samsung’s Edge delivers that while still staying extremely thin (5.8mm) and light (163g).
Which slim phone should you buy?
- Buy iPhone Air if you’re already on iPhone or deep in Apple’s ecosystem and want the light/slim feel without giving up Apple’s day-to-day polish.
- Buy Galaxy S25 Edge if you want a thin phone but refuse to compromise on a top-tier Android display and spec sheet, and you like Samsung’s camera hardware and One UI features.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 1 January 2026 at 21:42 IST