iPhone Duo: Apple Folds For The First Time Ever In An Engineering Marvel | WATCH

New Delhi: Apple has unveiled a major new lineup of products at its annual launch event in Cupertino, California, with the company introducing the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, its first book-style foldable iPhone called the iPhone Duo, AirPods 5 and Apple Watch Series 12.

The "Surprise and Shine" event was a watershed moment for Apple, as it unveiled its latest hardware, enhanced Apple Intelligence capabilities, and an improved Siri experience.

The iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable iPhone, was the event's most surprising announcement. The tablet has a smaller form and a larger foldable screen, along with new camera and AI-powered functions.

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced from Rs 1,79,900. The iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,49,900. AirPods 5 are priced at Rs 14,900, while the Apple Watch Series 12 starts at around Rs 38,000.

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iPhone Duo Is Apple's Biggest Surprise: What Does The First Foldable Offer?

Apple has officially entered the foldable smartphone market, with the iPhone Duo. The book-style tablet opens to expose a 7.6-inch Super Retina display, providing consumers a larger screen while being more compact when folded.

Apple says the name "Duo" refers to its dual-screen experience. The foldable has a thinner design and is available in Star White and Nite Sky finishes.

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Unlike Apple's Pro versions, the iPhone Duo will rely solely on eSIM connectivity. There is no physical SIM card slot, thus users must use a compatible eSIM plan to connect to cellular networks.

The foldable also features a hefty camera arrangement. A 48-megapixel Fusion primary camera sits in the back, alongside a 2x optical-quality telephoto camera. Apple claims the configuration is intended to improve photography, particularly in low-light circumstances.

The phone can record 4K video at 120fps and supports 4K Dolby Vision time-lapse recording. A 48-megapixel Fusion ultrawide camera is also incorporated, and the Center Stage front camera allows for wider, landscape-oriented selfies.

Dual Capture, which allows the front and rear cameras to shoot video and FaceTime at the same time, is one of the more intriguing new features.

The outer screen can also be used as a preview while taking photos. Apple has included a number of software-based photography capabilities, including Smart Take, which can assist in selecting the ideal frame and determining the optimal moment to shoot a shot.

iPhone 18 Pro Gets A20 Pro Chip, Bigger Camera Controls And Battery Boost

Along with the foldable, Apple has updated its traditional flagship lineup with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Both variants use the latest A20 Pro chip. According to The Verge, the processor has a "brand new architecture" built on 2nm technology, similar to M6 chips.

The processor includes a six-core CPU with two "desktop-class" performance cores and four efficiency cores. Apple has also announced a seven-core GPU, which its silicon engineering group vise president Sribalan Santhanam claims provides a "40 percent" gain in performance.

Apple has enhanced the cooling system in the Pro versions. The iPhone 18 Pro has a "next-generation vapor chamber" with three times the surface area as the iPhone 17 Pro.

Additionally, the battery life has been significantly improved. The iPhone 18 Pro can play videos for up to 36 hours, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max can last up to 45 hours. Apple claims that the iPhone 18 Pro's battery life is comparable to that of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The business also claims that 15 minutes of cable charging would enable up to six hours of video playback on the iPhone 18 Pro.

Similarly, the camera system has undergone major upgrades. The iPhone 18 Pro features a new 48-megapixel Fusion primary camera with variable aperture, offering photographers more control over lighting and depth of field.

Apple has included Pro Controls, which allow users to manually alter settings like white balance, shutter speed, and aperture, as well as examine histograms. These controls work for both photos and videos.

Smart Focus Tracking uses on-device AI to keep track of a subject and maintain detail even when it travels out of the frame and back in.

The Pro models can also capture 4K Dolby Vision HDR time-lapse film. Users can add cinematic effects to ordinary video after recording, with the half-speed effect supporting 60 frames per second.

Apple's Audio Mix capability has recently been expanded to include music. Another new feature is Apple Reference Image, which is intended to help determine whether a photograph was taken on an iPhone 18 Pro. When an image is acquired, the camera signs pixel-level photo data. Private cloud computing then turns the signed data into an unchangeable image that is saved in the Photos app.

From iPhone 17's Redesign To Apple's New Foldable Era

The new iPhone 18 Pro models continue Apple's design direction begun with the iPhone 17 Pro line in 2025. The previous model replaced titanium with an aluminum body, added a vapor chamber for heat management, and included Apple's "plateau" back camera bar.

The iPhone 17 Pro series came in orange, silver, and deep blue. It also included an 18-megapixel Center Stage front camera, which allowed users to take broader selfies by holding the phone vertically.

With the iPhone Duo, Apple has entered a completely new product segment. The foldable gives the corporation a direct foothold in a market already dominated by competitors offering book-style folding phones.

Apple has also made AI a common thread across its latest products. Apple Intelligence and an upgraded Siri experience feature across the new iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch lineup, with the company positioning on-device AI as a key part of how users interact with its latest hardware.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage configurations. Pre-orders begin on September 12, with sales starting September 18.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299 in the US.