iPhone, Nothing, Lava, Motorola, OnePlus, and Realme Drive Record Growth in India's Smartphone Market in Q2 2025: Counterpoint Research

India's smartphone market is back on track, with the highest value ever in Q2. According to Counterpoint Research, the number and value of smartphones shipped to the country both went up a lot in the second quarter of 2025, marking it as one of the best quarters in a long time.

The wholesale price of smartphones in India went up 18% year-on-year (YoY) to reach the highest Q2 value ever. This was due to a 33% increase in new smartphone launches across all price ranges. To surf the wave of increased demand, brands put more money into retail, EMI alternatives, and premium upgrades. And who won? Nothing, iPhone, Motorola, Lava, OnePlus, and Realme all stood out in their own way.

Nothing Becomes the Fastest-Growing Smartphone Brand in India Again

Nothing's shipments grew by 146% year over year, keeping its status as India's fastest-growing smartphone brand for the sixth quarter in a row. The CMF Phone 2 Pro's release and the company's aggressive growth in stores helped keep this streak going.

Motorola's G and Edge Series helped the company grow by 86%

Motorola's plan to go deeper into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities worked out quite well. Its G and Edge series were big reasons why shipments grew by 86% year over year in the second quarter.

Lava Shines Bright in the Budget Segment with 156% Growth

Lava was the fastest-growing brand in the sub-INR 10,000 category, with a growth rate of 156% year over year. What worked? Launches with a lot of value, a clean stock Android experience, and greater support after the sale.

iPhone 16 - Most Shipped Smartphone

Apple reached a big goal in India. The iPhone 16 was the most popular phone in Q2 2025, which helped Apple reach its highest-ever Q2 shipments in the country. Ongoing deals, flexible EMIs, and strong retail execution made the deal happen.

OnePlus Grows 75% in the Ultra-Premium Segment

The Rs 45,000 segment grew by 75% year over year for OnePlus. This was due to increased demand for the OnePlus 13, 13R, and 13s. The brand's growing list of high-end products is certainly working

The GT Series 7 Pro Dream Edition is Realme's first ultra-premium game. The GT 7 Pro Dream Edition was Realme's first ultra-premium phone, and it was targeted at young buyers. Realme is now looking for a bigger piece of the high-value pie, along with its growing offline drive.