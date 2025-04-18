iPhone Running Out of Storage? Check How to Free Up Space Without Deleting Photos

While the iPhone outshines several phones in its price category regarding features, users have often complained about Apple’s insufficient iCloud storage bundled with the model. Since iPhone’s physical storage cannot be expanded, users rely on cloud storage to store their photos, videos, and files. However, it is just 5GB compared to 15GB on Android. If you do not want to upgrade your iCloud plan and want free space on your iPhone, here are the ways to do that without having to delete photos.

Offload unused apps

Apple offers an Offload Unused Apps feature in recent iOS versions. Instead of needing to delete bulky apps and their data at once, this feature just removes the app itself but keeps its data intact. When you reinstall the app later, everything is where you left it. Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage to find the Offload Unused Apps option and enable it.

Clear Safari and app cache

The iPhone collects a huge pile of unnecessary or obsolete files over time. These files take up a significant part of the iPhone’s space. To clear the cache, go to Settings > Safari > Clear History and Website Data to reduce the cache. For apps such as Instagram or X (formerly Twitter), there is no direct way to clear the cache, but uninstalling and reinstalling them removes the cache temporarily.

Stream, don’t store

While the era of storing music on the phone’s storage ended years ago, many people still like to have offline music on their iPhones. While streaming is common, some people even like to download music offline in these apps. But what they do not realise is that every streamable file takes up a lot of space. To remove these offline files or the cached data, go to the app, such as Spotify and delete the downloaded songs. Apple Music users can go to Downloads and delete stored music.