iPhone Vs Android: Best 5G Phones with Wireless Charging That You Can Buy in India Right Now

5G is no longer just a buzzword in phone ad commercials, it works in most places of India now. There is good 5G coverage in cities, villages, and even on certain roads. The newly signed deal between Airtel and Swedish company Ericsson is expected to further improve the 5G infrastructure in India with fewer call drops, wider and faster internet availability. 5G is no more a term that some people once simply used to suggest they owned a better and expensive phone. It is now available in most parts of our country. Add to that the fact that more and more people are using wireless charging, and we are finally seeing smartphones that feel ready for the future at all price points.

But if you must choose between an iPhone and an Android phone and you really want wireless charging (because who wants to deal with cords anymore?), here is how they compare.

First- why is wireless charging important?

You arrive home, put your phone on a charging pad, and it charges right away. No wires, and you don't have to flip the cable three times to find the appropriate side. Wireless charging is a great option for people who are often on the go or whose charging port is about to break.

Apple iPhone: Smooth, premium, and easy to use

Not all iPhones have wireless charging, but if you have an iPhone 8 or later, you are good to go. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16, iPhone 15 models, iPhone 14 models, iPhone 13 models and iPhone 12 models all support MagSafe wireless charging, which is Apple's fancy version of Qi that uses magnets to hold your charger in place.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus: Begins at Rs 59,600 5G on all Indian bands, a strong battery, MagSafe wireless charging, and clean software upgrades for at least five more years.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus: Price starts at Rs 44,999. This is a good phone, clicks good phone and feels snappy.

The iPhone 13 (still available and often on sale): Now about Rs 44,999, is still a great deal. It has wireless charging, an excellent camera, and 5G support like the latest ones.

What are the downsides?

There is no rapid wireless charging like there is on Android. With MagSafe, you can only go up to 15W. Also, there is no reverse wireless charging, so your AirPods won't charge on the back of your phone. Yet.

Android: More choices, more features, but less consistency

This year, Android firms are adding wireless charging to more phones, even those that cost less than Rs 40,000. The good news? A lot of options, fast charging, and reverse charging. The bad news? Only some of them support Qi2, which is the newest wireless standard. So, cheap chargers still don't always work with all devices. These are the top Android choices right now:

Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+: Starting at Rs 80,999, a 5G phone at the flagship level, a sleek design, 25W and 45W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and Samsung's software support is a pretty strong contender here.

OnePlus 13: At Rs 69,999, this one can charge wirelessly at 50W and can even charge in reverse. The display is beautiful, everything is snappy, and OxygenOS has become better. The fast wireless speed helps you every day.

Phone (2) from Nothing: It costs Rs 37,999. Yes, the lights on the back are still there. But the most essential thing is that it's one of the cheapest phones in India that can charge wirelessly. 15W Qi support, reverse charging, a sleek UI, and good 5G performance. This is the one if you want something cool and useful.

Android Vs iPhone: What to choose?