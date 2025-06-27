iPhone With Full-Screen Display Reportedly Delayed — What’s Slowing Apple Down?

Apple’s next breakthrough iPhone is expected to feature a full-screen display without notches or punch-holes, marking the 20th anniversary of the company’s iconic smartphone. While previous reports have suggested its debut in 2027, a new leak indicates a delay in the iPhone’s all-screen design. Blame the technologies necessary to remove any perforations on the display, which are making it difficult for Apple to produce the top quality it is known for.

Industry analyst Ross Young has claimed that Apple is facing issues while implementing the under-display camera technologies, necessary for an all-screen design. According to the analyst, while Apple may start putting Face ID components under the display with the iPhone 18 Pro next year, the under-display camera technology will not arrive until 2030 — three years after the 20th anniversary iPhone is expected to launch.

The delay in building and deploying its under-display camera technology is reportedly due to existing limitations. Apple has hit a roadblock while achieving higher quality in photos and videos taken from a camera placed under the display. Previous under-display camera implementations on phones such as the Nubia Z70 Ultra, a Chinese flagship phone with an under-screen camera, have not offered the same quality level as conventional punch-hole and waterdrop camera designs. Given Apple’s pursuit of finesse in its products and features, it will rather delay than roll out an underwhelming version of the under-camera technology for iPhone.