iPhones in Space? Here’s How NASA Is Letting Astronauts Use Them on Artemis II

In a quiet but significant change, NASA has allowed astronauts to carry iPhones on a mission that is already historic for several reasons. Artemis II marks the first time in more than 50 years that humans are travelling beyond Earth’s orbit and now, they are doing so with smartphones onboard. This is the first instance of NASA permitting personal smart devices on a crewed spacecraft. Earlier missions relied only on fixed, mission-controlled cameras and systems. Now, astronauts have limited freedom to record parts of their journey themselves.

NASA leadership says the idea is simple- give astronauts a way to capture meaningful moments and share them with their friends and family back home.

How the iPhones Are Being Used

Before liftoff at Kennedy Space Center, teams carefully secured the iPhones inside the astronauts’ suits. These devices are not meant for calls, messages, or internet use. In fact, they are kept in airplane mode throughout the mission to avoid any interference with onboard systems.

Every phone has gone through detailed safety testing. The goal is to ensure they function only as cameras and recording tools without affecting navigation, communication, or flight controls. Officials say the devices will allow astronauts to take photos and short videos from inside the spacecraft to views of Earth and deep space offering a more personal look at the mission. A NASA spokesperson noted that while such devices have been used safely on private spaceflights in recent years, this is a first for a NASA-led crewed mission beyond low Earth orbit.

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Policy Shift: Why NASA Allowed It

The move reflects a broader shift in how missions are planned and shared. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has indicated that astronauts should have tools to document their journey in ways that connect with people back on Earth. The idea is not just about visuals, but about making space exploration more relatable. Instead of only official footage, audiences may now see moments captured directly by the crew.

Meet the Crew on Board

The mission is being carried out by four astronauts: Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen. Together, they have become the first humans since the Apollo Program to travel beyond Earth’s orbit - a milestone not achieved since 1972.

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What the Artemis II Mission Will Do

Unlike earlier Moon missions, Artemis II will not land on the lunar surface. Instead, it is a test flight aimed at checking whether NASA’s latest systems are ready for future missions.

The crew will travel nearly 685,000 miles over 10 days, looping around the Moon before returning to Earth. They are flying aboard the Space Launch System, paired with the Orion spacecraft, both designed for deep-space travel. During the mission, astronauts will check all major spacecraft systems and perform trajectory correction maneuvers. They will also practice manual control and navigation along with conducting experiments related to crew health and deep-space conditions. The findings from these activities will play a key role in planning future missions, including those that aim to land humans on the Moon again.

Why This Mission Matters

Artemis II is a crucial step in NASA’s long-term plan to return humans to the Moon and eventually send astronauts to Mars. It builds directly on the legacy of the Apollo Program but uses modern technology and updated systems. Beyond its technical goals, the mission also reflects a shift in how space exploration is shared. There is now a clear effort to make missions more accessible and engaging for the public.

A Small Device, A Big Change