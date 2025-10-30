iQOO 15 India Launch Date Announced, Design Confirmed

The iQOO 15 will be launched in India next month. | Image: iQOO

iQOO has confirmed the India launch of its next flagship, the iQOO 15, setting the stage for a November 26 debut. The phone arrives after its China unveiling, where it showcased top‑tier hardware, a refreshed design, and a renewed focus on performance and battery endurance. Ahead of the launch, iQOO has revealed its premium phone will have an Alpha variant, featuring a dark finish with a glowing camera island.

What to expect?

In India, you can expect the same core recipe on the iQOO 15: Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform, a fast 144Hz LTPO AMOLED display, and a large battery with very fast charging, all wrapped in a sleek body with a square camera island and premium ingress protection. The camera system is tipped to feature a trio of 50MP sensors—primary with OIS, periscope telephoto for lossless zoom, and ultrawide—along with tuned night and portrait modes.

On software, iQOO is set to ship the device with Android 16 and OriginOS 6, bringing smoother animations, tighter background resource management, and AI‑assisted features like on‑device summaries and advanced photo edits. Other expected touches include an ultrasonic in‑display fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, Wi‑Fi 7, NFC, and eSIM support.

For power users, the headline is sustained performance: a vapour-chamber cooling stack, frame rate stabilisation for popular games, and haptics tuned for competitive play. Battery life should be a strong suit, with a 7,000mAh unit complemented by 100W wired and 40W wireless charging for quick top‑ups. Storage and RAM options are likely to range up to 16GB/1TB, with a 12GB/256GB base variant to keep pricing in check.

Advertisement

Who should consider it?

Gamers and creators who need top‑end Snapdragon performance, long battery life, and a versatile triple‑camera stack; anyone comparing it to the OnePlus and Samsung flagships will find iQOO pushing hard on raw speed‑per‑rupee.