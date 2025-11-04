iQOO 15 India Launch Date, Key Specifications Announced

iQOO 15 is set to launch in India on November 26, the company announced on Tuesday. It will be the brand’s next flagship phone, featuring the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, and the first one to ship with OriginOS. According to the official specifications revealed ahead of the launch, the iQOO 15 will take on upcoming phones like the Realme GT 8 Pro.

iQOO 15 India launch

The launch event is scheduled for November 26, with the sale expected soon after the announcement.

iQOO 15 specifications

Display: iQOO has confirmed its next flagship will feature what it claims is a first on an Android phone: a Samsung 2K LEAD OLED display with an adaptive 144Hz refresh rate and 6000 nits of local peak brightness. However, it will not be the brightest display in its segment, falling short of a few units compared to the Realme GT 8 Pro, which will offer 7000 nits of brightness on the display.

Processor: The iQOO 15 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, paired with the company’s “supercomputing chip” called Q3. The company claims the new chip helps with frame interpolation, delivering a 144 FPS frame rate with reduced latency and enhanced visuals in AAA titles. The smartphone also uses an 8K vapour chamber cooling system for more efficient heat dissipation during resource-heavy tasks. It also supports ray tracing in games to replicate real-world light behaviour.

Cameras: A 50MP Sony IMX921 VCS sensor will be housed inside the primary camera, alongside a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The iQOO 15 will house a 32MP front camera.

Colours: iQOO will launch the iQOO 15 in Alpha Edition and Legend Edition colour models.

