iQOO 15 Ultra With 6.85-inch Display, 50MP Camera Leaked: More Details Here

iQOO, the sub-brand of Vivo, is preparing to launch its iQOO 15 series in China and leaks suggest that it might be the most ambitious flagship series so far. While last year's iQOO 13 did not have a Pro version, the new series is likely to feature both a basic iQOO 15 and a high-end iQOO 15 Ultra.

According to a tipster Digital Chat Station, the iQOO 15 Ultra will most likely feature a 6.85-inch 2K flat Samsung panel with LIPO technology, rendering the phone a sleek and ultra-slim feel with symmetrical bezels. Both phones from the series are rumoured to make use of this display panel.

Power and performance

Under the hood, the iQOO 15 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Elite Edition) and feature a dedicated iQOO display chip for improved visuals. Build quality seems to be the focus this year, and rumours suggest a premium metal mid-frame and IP68/69-rated water and dust resistance.

Camera enhancements

Camera enhancements are also on cards for the iQOO 15 series. The Ultra might come with a new 50MP periscope telephoto lens. The phone is also expected to be blessed with wireless charging capabilities. The phone will include an active cooling fan to prevent phone from heating specially during demanding tasks such as gaming or handling multiple tasks at once.

Battery

The iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to come with 7000mAh or bigger battery coupled with 100W fast charging. This would make the iQOO 15 Ultra one of the most battery-efficient flagships available if true.