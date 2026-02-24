iQOO 15R 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 7,600mAh Battery: Price Starts at ₹40,999

iQOO has launched the iQOO 15R 5G in India, positioning it as a “flagship power” phone built around a slimmer, easier-to-hold form factor rather than the usual oversized gaming slab. The headline specs are hard to miss: a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, a 7,600mAh battery in a 7.90mm body, a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED panel, and IP68/IP69 ratings.

Price, sale date, offers

The iQOO 15R starts at ₹44,999 for 8GB+256GB, goes to ₹47,999 for 12GB+256GB, and tops out at ₹52,999 for 12GB+512GB. Pre-booking opens February 24, and sales begin March 3 via Amazon, iQOO e-store, select Vivo exclusive stores, Reliance Digital and other retail outlets. Pre-booking offers include a ₹4,000 instant bank discount on HDFC and Axis cards and free iQOO TWS 1e (MRP ₹1,899), the company said. The phone comes in Triumph Silver and Dark Knight colours.

The big pitch: flagship chip, but “Perfect Fit”

iQOO says the 15R follows its “Perfect Fit” approach, built for one-hand use with a 6.59-inch display, 94.57% screen-to-body ratio and a slim profile. It claims a “17% larger comfort grip zone” versus conventional large-screen phones, based on ergonomic modelling. This is essentially iQOO admitting what buyers already know: performance is common at the high end, but comfort is rare, especially once you add a huge battery.

The iQOO 15R has 50MP dual cameras on its back. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Performance and gaming

The iQOO 15R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, based on TSMC's 3nm process, with a claimed AnTuTu score of 3.5 million+, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It also includes iQOO’s SuperComputing Chip Q2, with support for “stable 144 FPS gaming” and 1.5K game super resolution, plus a separate network enhancement chip for lower gaming latency. To keep thermals in check, it uses a 6.5K IceCore VC cooling chamber and dual-layer graphite, with iQOO claiming up to a 15-degree temperature drop in 10 minutes.

Battery and display

This is the phone’s most unusual combo: a 7,600mAh silicon anode battery with 100W FlashCharge and bypass charging. iQOO claims 1 per cent to 50 per cent in 33 minutes and 1 per cent to 100 per cent in 63 minutes. Up front is a 1.5K (2750×1260) AMOLED with up to 144Hz refresh rate (with multiple modes), 4320Hz PWM dimming, and a listed 5,000 nits local peak brightness.

Cameras and software support

The iQOO 15R gets a 50MP Sony LYT‑700V OIS main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP front camera, with support for 4K 60fps video recording. On software, it runs OriginOS 6.0 based on Android 16, with four years of OS updates and six years of security patches promised.