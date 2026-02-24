Sarvam Launches Indus AI to Rival ChatGPT and Gemini: Download Guide and Key Specs

New Delhi: Indian AI startup Sarvam has now entered the consumer chatbot race with the launch of its new app, Indus AI, now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The move positions Sarvam directly against global heavyweights like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, while promising a product built entirely in India for Indian users.

What is Indus AI?

Indus is Sarvam’s AI assistant, designed to handle conversations in every Indian language. Users can switch languages mid-chat, for example, moving from English to Hindi seamlessly. The app is powered by Sarvam’s 105B sovereign model, which is smaller than the frontier models used by global competitors but optimized for accuracy, efficiency, and cultural relevance.

Key Specs and Features

- Multilingual support: Chat in all Indian languages, with smooth switching during conversations.

- Made in India: Built from scratch, tailored for local needs.

- Beta release: Limited rollout with waitlist access due to compute capacity.

- Focus on sovereignty: Sarvam emphasises owning the full AI stack right from foundational models to data and interfaces.

Download Guide

- Apple App Store: Search for Indus AI and download directly.

- Google Play Store: Available for Android users under the same name.

- Web access: An Indus website is live, though access may be limited during the beta phase.

Sarvam has already built two large language models from scratch, and Indus marks the next step in its vision of sovereign AI. The company argues that true independence in AI means not just building models, but also controlling the data and user-facing layers.

Beyond Indus, Sarvam’s website showcases a growing suite of AI tools, including text-to-speech, speech-to-text, translation, vision models, and video dubbing. These offerings suggest the startup is aiming to create a full ecosystem of AI products rather than a single chatbot.