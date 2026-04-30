iQOO Neo 10 Gets a Makeover And New Launch Price in India

iQOO is giving the Neo 10 a visual refresh in India with two new colour variants, Alpine White and Asphalt Black, while also introducing revised launch pricing for the device.

The new variants will go on sale from May 5 through Amazon and iQOO’s online store, with the base 8GB + 256GB model effectively priced at ₹37,999 and the 12GB + 256GB version at ₹42,999. These prices are significantly higher than the phone's original price announced last year in May. The Neo 10's 8GB and 12GB variants retailed at ₹33,999 and ₹35,999, respectively, in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colourways. However, applying bank offers will bring down the cost to effectively ₹34,999 and ₹40,999, respectively.

The New Colours Lean Hard Into the Gaming Identity

The new Alpine White and Asphalt Black variants are clearly designed to reinforce the Neo 10’s gaming-focused branding.

According to iQOO, both colours draw inspiration from high-performance racing cars. Alpine White gets a cooler metallic finish aimed at looking cleaner and sharper, while Asphalt Black pushes a darker, more aggressive design language.

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Built Around Performance

The iQOO Neo 10 was already one of the more performance-focused smartphones in the sub-₹40,000 segment when it launched earlier this year. The device runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset paired with iQOO’s own Supercomputing Chip Q1, a setup aimed heavily at gaming and sustained performance.

The Hardware Still Looks Competitive

The rest of the hardware remains unchanged. The Neo 10 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching 5500 nits. The device also includes a large vapour chamber cooling system designed to maintain stable frame rates during extended gaming sessions.

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Battery life remains one of the strongest points too, with iQOO claiming up to 24 hours of usage on partial consumption of the 7000mAh battery under certain conditions. It also offers 120W fast wired charging.