iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Soon: A Quick Look at the Key Details

iQOO is preparing to introduce its Neo 10 smartphone to the Indian market, following its initial release in China in late 2024. The phone will join its elder sibling, iQOO Neo 10R, which was launched in March in India. Going by the teasers shared by the company on X, the launch could take place in the coming weeks.

iQOO often rebrands its smartphones launched in China, making necessary adjustments to cater to the Indian market. The upcoming Neo 10 is a rebranded version of the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, which was launched in China.

iQOO has recently started teasing the impending launch of the iQOO Neo 10 smartphone in India. The teaser indicates that the phone will have a dual-chip configuration, reminiscent of what was seen in the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. It is expected that this configuration will include the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC paired with an independent Q1 graphics chip.

Ongoing rumours and leaks have painted an obscure picture that hints at a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display accompanied by a 7K VC liquid cooling system in the upcoming Neo 10. The camera setup is expected to include a 50MP primary camera equipped with a Sony sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS), alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Additionally, the device is anticipated to have an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, along with a robust 7000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

The iQOO Neo 10R features a 32MP front-facing camera, and there is speculation that the Indian variant of the Neo 10 may adopt the same high-resolution camera instead of the 16MP option found in the Chinese model.