Updated April 11th 2025, 21:46 IST

iQOO Z10 Launched: Check Out Its Top Alternatives

iQOO Z10 launched in India on Friday has multiple alternatives. Here are the ones that customers can consider.

Reported by: Republic World
iqoo z10
iQOO has launched the Z10 smartphone in India. | Image: iQOO

iQOO Z10 was launched in India on Friday, adding to the already-crowded sub-₹25,000 segment. The new Z10 has one of the brightest displays in the segment, uses a Qualcomm chipset, and packs a massive battery that can last two days easily. But it is not the only appealing phone in this price range. Here are other options that customers can consider for around ₹22,000.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Launched recently, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion brings a 6.67-inch p-OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 4500 nits, and support for HDR10+. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It houses a 50MP + 13MP rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. It starts at ₹22,999.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G

The Narzo 50 Pro 5G costs less than the iQOO Z10. It has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, and a maximum brightness of 4500 nits. Powering the smartphone is a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Its cameras include a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor on the back, while the front camera is a 16MP snapper. The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G houses a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The Narzo 80 Pro 5G starts at ₹19,999.

Nothing Phone 3a

The Nothing Phone 3a costs slightly more than the iQOO Z10, but customers can bring the price down using bank cards. Launched last month, the Nothing Phone 3a packs a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the back of the Nothing Phone 3a is a combination of 50MP wide, 50MP telephoto, and 8MP ultrawide sensors. The selfie camera includes a 32MP snapper. The Nothing Phone 3a’s battery is rated 5000mAh and supports 50W fast charging. The Nothing Phone 3a starts at ₹24,999.

Published April 11th 2025, 21:46 IST