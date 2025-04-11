iQOO Z10 Launched: Check Out Its Top Alternatives

iQOO Z10 was launched in India on Friday, adding to the already-crowded sub-₹25,000 segment. The new Z10 has one of the brightest displays in the segment, uses a Qualcomm chipset, and packs a massive battery that can last two days easily. But it is not the only appealing phone in this price range. Here are other options that customers can consider for around ₹22,000.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Launched recently, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion brings a 6.67-inch p-OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 4500 nits, and support for HDR10+. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It houses a 50MP + 13MP rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. It starts at ₹22,999.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G

The Narzo 50 Pro 5G costs less than the iQOO Z10. It has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, and a maximum brightness of 4500 nits. Powering the smartphone is a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Its cameras include a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor on the back, while the front camera is a 16MP snapper. The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G houses a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The Narzo 80 Pro 5G starts at ₹19,999.

Nothing Phone 3a