Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Gets Massive 42% Discount on Amazon, Should You Buy it?

If you’ve been eyeing a high-end Samsung phone but didn’t want to spend Rs 60,000, this could be your chance to buy one. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is selling with a huge discount of 42 per cent on Amazon. Yes, that’s a flat 42 per cent without any catch or conditions.

The Galaxy S24 FE 5G from Samsung is one of the most talked-about Android phones of 2024. You can now get it on Amazon for less than Rs 35,000. No coupons or tricks, just a huge 42 per cent off right now.

Let’s Look at What's Being Offered

The Deal in a Nutshell:

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G

Variant: Graphite, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage

Original Price: Rs 59,999

Price right now: Rs 34,999

Discount: 42% off with no need for promo codes or logging in

More Bank Offers You Can Avail: In addition to lowering prices, Amazon is also granting extra savings with certain credit cards. If you have the correct card, you might possibly get the ultimate price closer to Rs 33,000.

Is the S24 FE Worth Buying in 2025?

The Galaxy S24 FE 5G packs a lot of power for a premium phone: Snapdragon chip at the flagship, a bright AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, pro-grade triple cameras that work well in low light, 4 years of software updates, much as Samsung's high-end phones. This makes it one of the few phones under Rs 35K that still feels like a high-end phone instead of a mid-range one.

Should You Buy?

If you want a phone that has a great display and cameras and works well with Samsung's software and gets upgrades, can handle gaming, social media, and video work well then, this phone is a no-brainer at this price.