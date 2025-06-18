iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launched, But Should You Buy It?

The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G has arrived in India as the latest budget smartphone. The new iQOO packs a 5G chipset, a high-capacity battery with fast charging support, and a display that offers smooth animations and a fluid scrolling effect. The company says the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is a complete package for its price, but should you buy it?

Before we talk about whether the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G makes sense for ₹10,000, let us quickly get the specifications out of our way.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G specifications

Display: The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G boasts a 6.74-inch full-HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

Processor: Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Cameras: The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G has a 50MP main camera, assisted by a 2MP bokeh camera. Its selfie camera includes a 5MP sensor. iQOO has equipped the phone with AI features, such as AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance.

Battery: Keeping the lights on is a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging technology.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G price

You can choose from three configurations. The one with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs ₹9,999, while the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹10,999. The highest-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage will be available for ₹12,999. The phone comes in Cyber Green and Titanium Blue colours.

Should you buy?