iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launched, But Should You Buy It?

Updated 18 June 2025 at 13:29 IST
The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G has arrived in India as the latest budget smartphone. The new iQOO packs a 5G chipset, a high-capacity battery with fast charging support, and a display that offers smooth animations and a fluid scrolling effect. The company says the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is a complete package for its price, but should you buy it?
Before we talk about whether the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G makes sense for ₹10,000, let us quickly get the specifications out of our way.
Display: The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G boasts a 6.74-inch full-HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits.
Processor: Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Cameras: The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G has a 50MP main camera, assisted by a 2MP bokeh camera. Its selfie camera includes a 5MP sensor. iQOO has equipped the phone with AI features, such as AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance.
Battery: Keeping the lights on is a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging technology.
You can choose from three configurations. The one with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs ₹9,999, while the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹10,999. The highest-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage will be available for ₹12,999. The phone comes in Cyber Green and Titanium Blue colours.
The iQOO Z10 Lite is theoretically a decent budget phone. Its display is smooth, the processor is good enough to handle multitasking and casual games, and the battery should easily last a day. However, it may not be the complete package you are looking for around ₹10,000. The biggest reason is the software. iQOO’s Funtouch OS is among the most bloated mobile operating systems currently on the market. So, if you want a cleaner interface, options like the Lava Storm Play 5G and Acer Super ZX can be considered.
Published 18 June 2025 at 13:25 IST