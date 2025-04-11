iQOO Z10 vs iQOO Z10x: How Do They Compare?

iQOO has launched two smartphones in India under the new Z10 series. An iQOO Z10 is the standard model, offering features such as a bright and smooth display, a high-performing processor, and a battery that charges quite fast. Then, there is a watered-down iQOO Z10x, which trades off features such as an AMOLED display for a lower price. Customers planning to buy one of these can consider this comparison to get the full picture.

iQOO Z10 vs iQOO Z10x: Specifications

Display: The iQOO Z10 has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5000 nits. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z10x uses a 6.72-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1050 nits. The Z10 also has the Always-On Display functionality.

Processor: Powering the iQOO Z10 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with an Adreno 710 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. On the other hand, the iQOO Z10x is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both phones run Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

Cameras: The iQOO Z10 has a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth-sensing camera on the back, capable of recording videos at 4K 30fps. While the iQOO Z10x also has the same set of cameras on the back, the main 50MP sensor lacks support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). Their selfie cameras are the same, featuring an 8MP sensor with support for 1080p video recording.

Battery: While the iQOO Z10 has a massive 7300mAh battery with 90W fast charging, the iQOO Z10x has a 6500mAh battery that charges at up to 44W speed.

iQOO Z10 vs iQOO Z10x: Price in India