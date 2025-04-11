iQOO Z10 vs Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Specifications Compared

Here is how the iQOO Z10 and the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion compare. | Image: iQOO, Motorola

iQOO on Friday launched the Z10 in India, putting features such as an AMOLED display with a 5000-nit brightness, a Qualcomm 5G chipset, and a massive 7300mAh battery on a phone that costs under ₹25,000. However, the phone faces stiff competition from rivals, including the recently launched Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. Customers looking for a phone around ₹22,000 can consider either, but which is better? Here is a comparison between the specifications of the iQOO Z10 and the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion.

iQOO Z10 vs Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Specifications

Display: The iQOO Z10 boasts a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5000 nits. The phone also supports Always-On Display functionality. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion packs a 6.67-inch p-OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits.

Processor: While the iQOO Z10 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion rocks a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. The iQOO Z10 packs up to 12GB of RAM, and so does the Edge 60 Fusion. However, the Motorola phone offers storage of up to 512GB. Both phones run Android 15 but with their respective skins on top. The iQOO Z10 has Funtouch OS 15, while Motorola uses near-stock Android UI.

Cameras: The iQOO Z10 has a 50MP + 2MP rear camera system, while the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion packs a combination of a 50MP camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. The iQOO Z10 offers an 8MP selfie camera, but the Edge 60 Fusion packs a 32MP camera inside the punch-hole design of the display.

Battery: While the iQOO Z10 houses a 7300mAh battery with 90W fast charging, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

iQOO Z10 vs Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Prices in India