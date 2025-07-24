iQOO Z10R Launched With 50MP Cameras, 90W Fast-Charging Battery

iQOO Z10R has arrived in India, featuring specifications such as a battery that charges at up to 90W speed, a display that can refresh at 120Hz, and 50MP cameras with support for 4K video recording. The company claims the new Z10R can help you get things done faster using AI tools, such as Circle to Search, AI Note Assist, AI Screen Translation, and AI Transcript Assist.

iQOO Z10R price in India

The new iQOO Z10R has three configurations:

— 8GB+128GB variant costs ₹19,499

— 8GB+256GB model is priced at ₹21,499

— 12GB+256GB variant will sell for ₹23,499

While these are the exact prices, iQOO will offer all these models at discounted prices for a limited period. You can buy the aforementioned variants at ₹17,499, ₹19,499, and ₹21,499, respectively. The iQOO Z10R comes in Aquamarine and Moonstone colour variants and will go on sale from July 29.

iQOO Z10R specifications

The iQOO Z10R is a mid-range phone with decent specifications, at least on paper. It boasts a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone is a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It uses a combination of IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance against water splashes and dust ingress, while an MIL-STD-810H certification ensures durability in extreme environments. The iQOO Z10R is based on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.