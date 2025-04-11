iQOO Z10x Launched: Specifications, Price in India

Updated April 11th 2025, 17:06 IST
Alongside the iQOO Z10, Vivo’s sub-brand also announced the launch of the budget-friendly iQOO Z10x. The Z10x is a toned-down version of the Z10, featuring an LCD instead of an AMOLED display, an 8MP camera inside the punch-hole design, and military-grade certification for durability.
The iQOO Z10x has three configurations: a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage priced at ₹13,499, a variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that costs ₹14,999, and a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB priced at ₹16,499. The sale starts on April 22, with offers such as a ₹1,000 discount on EMI payments. Customers can buy the phone from iQOO's online store and Amazon in Ultramarine and Titanium colours.
The iQOO Z10x boasts a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1050 nits of brightness. Since it is not an AMOLED panel, the fingerprint scanner is on the side. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The phone offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The iQOO Z10x runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.
Photography on the phone is handled by a 50MP camera, capable of recording videos at 4K resolution. A secondary 2MP depth sensor assists the main camera for portraits. For selfies, the phone offers an 8MP camera. The iQOO Z10x houses a 6500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The smartphone has a USB-C port and stereo speakers. iQOO claims the phone's body has military-grade durability and offers water resistance with an IP64 rating. The connectivity options on the iQOO Z10x include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, 4G VoLTE, and 5G (NSA and SA). The iQOO Z10x also has an IR blaster that helps control appliances such as air conditioners and televisions.
