Is Instagram Down? Users Report Issues in Loading Reels in App

If your favourite Reels aren't loading or the home feed is stuck on the posts you saw last time you opened Instagram, you are not alone. Several users are reporting issues with the Meta-owned social network's app, giving them trouble when watching short-form videos, posts from their followed pages and accounts, and sending direct messages. While Instagram has not publicly acknowledged an outage, Downdetector — the platform that tracks internet service disruptions in real time — shows a sharp spike in problems in the last hour.

According to Downdetector, the Instagram app is the worst hit by what appears to be a sporadic outage in select regions. Users have reported glitches when accessing the home feed or timeline, accounting for 33 per cent of the outage reports, while a few users have also said they could not log in to their accounts across platforms. These reports have originated from India, per the watchdog.

Without an acknowledgement, it is difficult to say what caused Instagram to experience downtime, but previous instances suggest server issues. The outage is also not widespread; it could be a minor problem with the servers dedicated to operations in India.