POCO C71 Launched At ₹6,499: Here Are Its Top Alternatives

POCO has launched C71, its new entry-level smartphone, in India. Despite its low price, the smartphone brings features such as a 120Hz display, usually found on devices worth over ₹10,000. The company also claims the C71 display has various certifications to offer a pleasing viewing experience.

However, the POCO C71 faces competition from brands such as Vivo and Motorola in its price segment. Customers planning to buy the new POCO C71 can consider alternatives such as the Motorola Moto G05, Tecno Spark Go 1, and the Vivo Y19e.

POCO C71 alternatives

Motorola Moto G05: Launched in January earlier this year, the Moto G05 boasts a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. Powering the smartphone is a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chipset, paired with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The smartphone has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, along with support for a microSD card. The Moto G05 packs a 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera. It houses a 5200mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Motorola Moto G05 is currently available for ₹6,999.

Tecno Spark Go 1: Launched last year, the Tecno Spark Go 1 packs a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is IP54-rated for resistance against dust and water splashes. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Unisoc T615 chip, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone also has a slot for a microSD card. Its cameras include a 13MP sensor on the back and an 8MP sensor on the front. The Tecno Spark Go 1 runs Android 14 (Go edition)-based HiOS 14. It has a 5000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The Tecno Spark Go 1 is priced at ₹6,899.