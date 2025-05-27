Is WhatsApp Finally Coming to iPad? WhatsApp’s Cryptic Emoji Sparks Excitement

It's the app you launch before your morning coffee, the one you tap on when your group chat explodes, and the lifeline to your school-bestie halfway around the globe. WhatsApp is everywhere. It's on your phone, your computer, even your smart fridge if you work hard enough at it. But for more than a decade, there has been one glaring omission: the iPad. But that may soon be changing.

Even as one of the world's most popular messaging apps, WhatsApp has never had an iPad-specific app. Sure, there are hacks like the WhatsApp Web or screen mirroring, but let's be honest- they are like the duct tape fixes at best. Given that Meta-owned platform takes pride in dominant ecosystem thinking, the lack of an iPad app has long seemed like a peculiar blind spot.

Now, a blink-and-you-missed-it moment has rekindled hope. On April 8, WhatsApp replied to an X (formerly Twitter) post in one emoji alone: the eyes. That's it. No press release, no blog article- merely a look that says it all. In internet hint parlance, it is almost a fanfare. The suggestion? Sit tight, something is on the way.

Behind the scenes, that "something" has been in the works for a long time. WhatsApp for iPad has been in active beta testing for close to two years in Apple's TestFlight program. While new spots are closed off, possibly because the beta is full, users who have been testing the app say it is smooth and stable.

The most thrilling feature anticipated is "companion mode." Similar to WhatsApp Web or the desktop client, it will allow users to connect their iPad to their account without requiring the main phone to be connected online. That is, it's going to work on its own and retain end-to-end encryption for all your calls and chats.