Is YouTube Down Worldwide? Massive Outage Disrupts Millions of Users Across Globe

New Delhi: Alphabet-owned YouTube, one of the world’s most widely used video-sharing platforms, experienced a widespread outage on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, leaving millions of users unable to access content across multiple regions. According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, more than 240,000 users in the United States alone reported disruptions around 7:59 p.m. ET, with error messages and playback failures preventing normal use of the service.

The disruption appeared global in scale, with users in Asia, Europe, and other parts of the world reporting similar difficulties accessing videos and logging into the platform, according to multiple social media reports and user-generated outage logs. Many users encountered the familiar “Something went wrong” errors or blank pages instead of the usual YouTube home interface.

Social media and public forums quickly filled with users confirming the outage, sharing screenshots, and comparing experiences across devices. Many initially believed the issue to be local or tied to personal internet connections, only to discover that others around the world faced the same problem. The outage affected not only desktop and mobile access but also connected TV apps and smart devices, forcing some users to seek alternative ways to view content.

Downdetector logged over 280,000 outage reports, highlighting the scale of user impact in the United States and beyond.

Advertisement

This disruption revives memories of previous global outages that affected YouTube and related services. In October 2025, the platform, along with YouTube Music and YouTube TV, faced a major outage affecting hundreds of thousands of users in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia, with playback errors, crashes, and login issues prompting widespread online discussion before services were restored.

During the outage, users rapidly turned to other platforms to verify whether the problem was widespread, often posting memes, questions, and frustration threads on X, and in technology discussion forums. These user reactions not only confirmed the global nature of the disruption but also underscored the degree to which audiences now rely on YouTube for both entertainment and information.

Advertisement

Earlier incidents have shown similar patterns of disruption followed by rapid user backlash and public curiosity. In one 2025 outage, millions of users saw error messages and “Something went wrong” alerts, prompting a flurry of social posts and meme creation as viewers sought clarity about the outage’s timing and cause.

YouTube has since acknowledged the disruption publicly. In a post on X, TeamYouTube, the platform’s official support handle, told users that it is aware of the issue and is actively investigating. “If you’re having trouble accessing YouTube right now, you’re not alone - our teams are looking into this and will follow up here with updates,” the account said, directing users to an official support thread for real-time status information.

Users continue to monitor Downdetector and other status platforms for real-time updates as engineers work behind the scenes. Historically, YouTube and parent Alphabet have resolved similar outages within hours, though official technical explanations for those disruptions were often limited or non-disclosed.