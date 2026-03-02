Updated 2 March 2026 at 14:01 IST
Israel Deploys Iron Beam for the First Time, Intercepts Hezbollah Rockets in What Officials Call a Historic Defence Milestone
Israel has deployed the Iron Beam high‑energy laser system for the first time, intercepting rockets fired by Hezbollah in what officials call a historic defence milestone.
New Delhi: Israel has marked a turning point in modern warfare by deploying its Iron Beam high‑energy laser system to intercept rockets fired by Hezbollah. The announcement came through a video posted by the Israel War Room on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing the system in action. Officials described the interception as a “historic defence milestone,” highlighting the country’s growing reliance on advanced directed‑energy weapons.
How Iron Beam Works
Iron Beam is a 100kW class High Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS) developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in close collaboration with Israel’s Defence Ministry. Unlike traditional missile interceptors, Iron Beam uses multiple laser beams combined through proprietary optics. When the focused beam strikes a target, the intense heat causes structural failure, neutralizing rockets, mortars, UAVs, and even cruise missiles within seconds.
Key Features of Iron Beam
- Neutralises a wide range of threats with pinpoint accuracy
- Protects both military forces and civilian populations
- Unlimited magazine capacity with near‑zero cost per intercept
- Minimal collateral damage compared to conventional weapons
- Flexible design: can operate standalone or as part of Israel’s multilayered defence system
- Transportable via ISO‑compatible pallets for rapid deployment
Iron Beam engages targets at the speed of light, offering a rapid response to swarm attacks and sustained rocket fire. Its ability to deliver repeated interceptions without the logistical burden of missile stockpiles makes it a game‑changer in regional defence. Rafael, which has been developing directed‑energy systems for over 30 years, positions Iron Beam as the first operational HELWS of its class worldwide.
The deployment comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, where Hezbollah’s rocket attacks have intensified alongside wider conflict involving Iran, Iraq, and U.S. forces. Israel’s successful use of Iron Beam signals a shift toward integrating advanced laser technology into real‑world combat scenarios, potentially reshaping the future of missile defence.
Published On: 2 March 2026 at 14:01 IST