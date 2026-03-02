Israel Deploys Iron Beam for the First Time, Intercepts Hezbollah Rockets in What Officials Call a Historic Defence Milestone

New Delhi: Israel has marked a turning point in modern warfare by deploying its Iron Beam high‑energy laser system to intercept rockets fired by Hezbollah. The announcement came through a video posted by the Israel War Room on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing the system in action. Officials described the interception as a “historic defence milestone,” highlighting the country’s growing reliance on advanced directed‑energy weapons.

How Iron Beam Works

Iron Beam is a 100kW class High Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS) developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in close collaboration with Israel’s Defence Ministry. Unlike traditional missile interceptors, Iron Beam uses multiple laser beams combined through proprietary optics. When the focused beam strikes a target, the intense heat causes structural failure, neutralizing rockets, mortars, UAVs, and even cruise missiles within seconds.

Key Features of Iron Beam

- Neutralises a wide range of threats with pinpoint accuracy

- Protects both military forces and civilian populations

- Unlimited magazine capacity with near‑zero cost per intercept

- Minimal collateral damage compared to conventional weapons

- Flexible design: can operate standalone or as part of Israel’s multilayered defence system

- Transportable via ISO‑compatible pallets for rapid deployment

Iron Beam engages targets at the speed of light, offering a rapid response to swarm attacks and sustained rocket fire. Its ability to deliver repeated interceptions without the logistical burden of missile stockpiles makes it a game‑changer in regional defence. Rafael, which has been developing directed‑energy systems for over 30 years, positions Iron Beam as the first operational HELWS of its class worldwide.