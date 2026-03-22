It's Been 20 Years! 2 Decades Ago, Jack Dorsey Posted The 1st Tweet On Twitter. Rest Is History | Image: Republic

The first ever tweet just turned 20! It has been 20 years since Twitter Co-founder Jack Dorsey quietly tweeted on the social media platform- "just setting up my twittr". This was the first tweet posted on Twitter (now called X). There were no hashtags, no trends, no noise, just a curious beginning.

Much, including the platform's name, has changed since March, 2006. However, twenty years later, the modest post reads less like a status update and more like an iconic start of a digital age.

First tweet | Image: X

The first tweet was made at 2:20 am on March 22, 2006, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

Recalling the iconic post on its 20th anniversary, Dorsey reposted his first tweet and wrote, “five words. 20 years. unfinished.”

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Jack Dorsey reposts his 1st tweet on 20th anniversary | Image: X

$2.9 Million For A Tweet!

The first tweet was sold for $2.9 million!

In 2021, a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) version of the first tweet was sold by Jack Dorsey for $2.9 million! This roughly translates to over Rs 27.26 crore. The NFT was bought by crypto entrepreneur Sina Estavi.

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A Lookback At Nostalgic Logos

The social media platform's logo has underwent massive changes through the years:

2006-2010

Twitter's first logo | Image: X

The first official logo of Twitter (now X) simply read ‘twitter’. The letters were written in light blue colour with a smooth white outline.

The iconic blue bird was not part of the logo then, however, it did appear on the website. The bird graphic had been bought by the company from a designer named Simon Oxley on iStock for just $15!

2010-2012

Twitter logo with bird | Image: X

Twitter Co-founder Biz Stone later designed a blue bird for the company and it was added to the old logo.

2012-2023

The blue bird, often called ‘Larry The Bird’ after NBA legend Larry Bird, became so iconic with the years that the founders decided to remove the name ‘twitter’ from the logo. The designer refined the bird, changed the colour tone and gave birth to the new logo of Twitter.

Twitter's famous logo

The new logo became synonymous the identity of Twitter and stayed for more than 10 years before a hostile takeover of the company by world's richest man Elon Musk.

2023-Present

Twitter's present logo | Image: X

Following the acquisition by Musk, Twitter was renamed ‘X’ and its logo was changed to a simple capital X against a pitch black background. The dark-themed logo is in stark contrast with the previous lively logo of Twitter.

Elon Musk's Hostile Takeover

In 2022, Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion after months of legal and public disputes. He orchestrated the takeover after becoming the largest shareholder of the company. The platform underwent a massive transformation thereafter, the most drastic changes being its name and its logo.