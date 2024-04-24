Advertisement

Italian antitrust action: Italy's antitrust authority has imposed fines of 10 million euros ($10.7 million) on two Amazon subsidiaries for alleged unfair commercial practices, as disclosed by the regulator on Wednesday. The US e-commerce giant plans to challenge the decision.

The authority accused Amazon of limiting consumers' choice by automatically pre-setting a 'Subscribe and Save' option for a wide array of products on its website. This practice, according to the watchdog, nudges consumers towards regularly scheduled deliveries instead of one-time purchases, thereby constraining their freedom of choice.

Advertisement

Amazon responded by stating its intention to appeal the decision, highlighting the benefits customers derive from the Subscribe and Save program. The company underlined that customers enjoy cost and time savings on routine purchases through scheduled deliveries.

Since its introduction in Italy, the 'Subscribe and Save' option has facilitated savings exceeding 40 million euros ($43 million), Amazon noted.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)