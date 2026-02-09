Itel A100 Launched at ₹6,799 With MIL‑STD‑810H Durability, Network-Less Calling, and Android 15 Go

Itel has launched the A100 in India, targeting first-time smartphone buyers and value seekers who want a large screen, basic cameras and a battery that can last a full day, without stepping out of the sub-₹8,000 bracket. The headline hooks here are MIL‑STD‑810H “military grade” certification and a feature Itel calls Ultralink, which the company says enables free calling even when there is no network connectivity.

Price and availability in India

The Itel A100 starts at ₹6,799 for the base variant and goes up to ₹7,499 for the higher RAM option. Itel says the phone is available through retail stores across India. The company is offering a free screen replacement within 100 days, according to the release. The Itel A100 comes in Silk Green, Pure Black and Titanium Gold.

Display and battery

The A100 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch design. For audio, Itel is bundling a single DTS speaker, which should help with louder output for videos and calls, though the real-world quality will depend on tuning at higher volumes. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charger in the box. That’s a typical combination for this segment.

Performance and software

Itel says the A100 runs on an octa-core Unisoc T7100 chipset and ships with Android 15 Go. Android Go usually means lighter apps and smoother performance on entry-level hardware, but you should still expect limits on heavy multitasking and gaming. Memory options include 3GB (+5GB virtual) and 4GB (+8GB virtual), paired with 64GB storage.

Cameras, IR blaster, and security

On cameras, the A100 is basic: 8MP rear and 5MP front. A more practical add-on is the IR blaster, which can let the phone act as a remote for TVs and ACs, which is still a genuinely useful feature for budget buyers. For unlocking, Itel includes face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Durability

MIL‑STD‑810H certification is Itel’s big differentiator at this price, but it does not automatically mean a phone is “rugged” in the way industrial devices are, so how it holds up will depend on factors like screen protection and drop scenarios. If Ultralink works as described, that could be the more meaningful day-to-day feature, but Itel hasn’t explained the technical mechanism or limitations in the release.