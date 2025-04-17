sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Modi-Vance Meet | IPL 2025 | Bengaluru Road Rage | Pope Francis Dies | Former Karnataka DGP Murder | Gold Price | BCCI Annual Contract |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Tech News /
  • Itel A95 Brings 5G, Water-Resistant Body, and 120Hz Display for Under ₹10,000

Updated April 17th 2025, 19:05 IST

Itel A95 Brings 5G, Water-Resistant Body, and 120Hz Display for Under ₹10,000

The Itel A95 has highlighted features such as a 120Hz display, a processor that offers 5G connectivity, and a water-resistant body.

Reported by: Republic World
Follow: Google News Icon
itel a95
Itel has launched a new budget phone in India. | Image: Itel

Itel, a brand of Transsion Holdings that also owns Tecno, has launched a new smartphone in India, the Itel A95. Despite its budget-friendly price of less than ₹10,000, the Itel A95 has highlighted features such as a 120Hz display, a processor that offers 5G connectivity, and a water-resistant body. The new A95 also has an AI assistant, Aivana, which is claimed to help users perform basic tasks.

Itel A95 price in India

The new Itel A95 has two configurations: the model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹9,599, while the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs ₹9,999. The Itel A95 comes in Mint Green, Black, and Gold colours. The company claims users can avail of a 100-day screen replacement offer with the phone’s purchase.

Itel A95 specifications

The Itel A95 boasts a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Panda Glass for protection on top. The phone has a Dynamic Island-style design on top that expands to offer real-time information about the currently playing music and battery level. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Itel A95 runs an Android 14-based OS, featuring AI-powered features such as grammar check, text generation, and content discovery.

For photography, the Itel A95 packs a 50MP camera on the back, while its selfie camera houses an 8MP sensor inside a punch-hole design. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging using the bundled power brick. The Itel A95 comes with an IP54 rating for water splash resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and face unlock functionality. While the phone uses a polycarbonate body, it looks very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S25, giving a premium feel to users.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Launched in India, Starts at ₹27,999

Published April 17th 2025, 19:05 IST