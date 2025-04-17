Itel A95 Brings 5G, Water-Resistant Body, and 120Hz Display for Under ₹10,000

Itel, a brand of Transsion Holdings that also owns Tecno, has launched a new smartphone in India, the Itel A95. Despite its budget-friendly price of less than ₹10,000, the Itel A95 has highlighted features such as a 120Hz display, a processor that offers 5G connectivity, and a water-resistant body. The new A95 also has an AI assistant, Aivana, which is claimed to help users perform basic tasks.

Itel A95 price in India

The new Itel A95 has two configurations: the model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹9,599, while the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs ₹9,999. The Itel A95 comes in Mint Green, Black, and Gold colours. The company claims users can avail of a 100-day screen replacement offer with the phone’s purchase.

Itel A95 specifications

The Itel A95 boasts a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Panda Glass for protection on top. The phone has a Dynamic Island-style design on top that expands to offer real-time information about the currently playing music and battery level. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Itel A95 runs an Android 14-based OS, featuring AI-powered features such as grammar check, text generation, and content discovery.