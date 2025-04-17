Itel A95 Brings 5G, Water-Resistant Body, and 120Hz Display for Under ₹10,000

Updated April 17th 2025, 19:05 IST
Itel, a brand of Transsion Holdings that also owns Tecno, has launched a new smartphone in India, the Itel A95. Despite its budget-friendly price of less than ₹10,000, the Itel A95 has highlighted features such as a 120Hz display, a processor that offers 5G connectivity, and a water-resistant body. The new A95 also has an AI assistant, Aivana, which is claimed to help users perform basic tasks.
The new Itel A95 has two configurations: the model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹9,599, while the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs ₹9,999. The Itel A95 comes in Mint Green, Black, and Gold colours. The company claims users can avail of a 100-day screen replacement offer with the phone’s purchase.
The Itel A95 boasts a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Panda Glass for protection on top. The phone has a Dynamic Island-style design on top that expands to offer real-time information about the currently playing music and battery level. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Itel A95 runs an Android 14-based OS, featuring AI-powered features such as grammar check, text generation, and content discovery.
For photography, the Itel A95 packs a 50MP camera on the back, while its selfie camera houses an 8MP sensor inside a punch-hole design. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging using the bundled power brick. The Itel A95 comes with an IP54 rating for water splash resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and face unlock functionality. While the phone uses a polycarbonate body, it looks very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S25, giving a premium feel to users.
