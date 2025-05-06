Itel Alpha 2 Pro Smartwatch Launched With Waterproof Body

Itel has launched Alpha 2 Pro, its latest smartwatch with a waterproof body to allow activities such as swimming. The new smartwatch has an IP68 rating for resistance against water immersion, making it a solid choice for budget buyers. The Itel Alpha 2 Pro also has an AMOLED display with high brightness levels.

“As we look to the future, our vision is to create a seamless ecosystem of connected smart devices that not only meet the evolving demands of consumers but also remain affordable and reliable,” said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Itel India, in a statement.

Itel Alpha 2 Pro price in India

The new Itel Alpha 2 Pro costs ₹2,199 and comes in Midnight Blue, Copper Gold, and Dark Chrome colours. It will be available from online and offline retail stores.

Itel Alpha 2 Pro specifications

The Alpha 2 Pro boasts a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels and a brightness of 1000 nits. The company claims the display offers good legibility under direct sunlight and delivers sharper text images with improved colour accuracy. The display also supports the Always-On Display (AOD) functionality, but it affects the battery life. The smartwatch uses a metallic frame, while the entire dial is IP68-rated. The Itel Alpha 2 Pro also supports Bluetooth calling, with access to features such as call alerts, recent calls, and a dialpad. It has a 300mAh battery, claimed to offer a standby time of 12 to 15 days. The smartwatch has a real-time heart rate monitor and a sleep tracker, among other functionalities.