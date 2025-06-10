itel Alpha 3 Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs 1,499: Bluetooth Calling, Heart Rate and SpO2 Tracking, and More

itel has launched a new itel Alpha 3 smartwatch in India at Rs 1,499. Alpha 3 is the follow-up to the Alpha 2 smartwatch, which was launched last year. itel, which makes budget smartwatches under the Alpha series, with its new Alpha 3 smartwatch, aims to take on the likes of Amazfit and Noise ColorFit smartwatches that are leading the budget smartwatch segment in India.

The Alpha 3 smartwatch comes equipped with all the features you'd expect from a higher-end brand. From the spec sheet, it appears to be one of the best bets for those seeking a smartwatch that looks decent and is highly affordable

Alpha 3 Smartwatch Design

The Alpha 3 has a 1.5-inch round display which is a decent good size for a watch in this range. For accessibility under all lighting conditions, the screen supports brightness of up to 500 nits. This is not bad and you should be able to view the dial even under bright sun.

Alpha 3 flaunts a high-end bezel that makes it look sleek and polished, not like a toy like some other watches in this price range. The package gets better by being more than just a dumb display on your wrist.

Alpha 3 comes with a single-chip configuration and can make Bluetooth calls. That means you can answer calls right off your wrist just like with high-end smartwatches. The watch is IP67 rated which means it can withstand sweating, splashes, and even light rain.

Health Features

Coming to the health features, the itel Alpha 3 can monitor heart rate, track your oxygen levels in your blood, analyse sleep, activity tracking, and it also has an AI voice assistant that lets you check reminders, answer quick queries, or conduct simple chores without having to pick up your phone. You will also get call and message alerts right on your wrist.

Battery and Personalisation