Itel S9 Star Earbuds Review: Budget Audio That Punches Above Its Price

Itel S9 Star Earbuds Review: Itel has been steadily expanding its range of personal audio devices, offering affordable options for budget-conscious buyers. The new Itel S9 Star is another addition to that lineup. Priced at just ₹899, these earbuds promise a mix of convenience, decent sound quality, and AI-powered noise cancellation, a feature rarely seen at this price. But can they really deliver more than what their price tag suggests?

What’s Good

– The Itel S9 Star keeps things simple, and that works in its favour. These are stem-style earbuds that sit inside a petite charging case, which is small enough to fit even into the smallest pockets. The case has a USB-C port at the bottom, and while there is no pairing button, you do not need one. Simply open the case, take the earbuds out, and they appear on your Bluetooth list. Google Fast Pair support would have been a welcome addition, but pairing manually isn’t troublesome.

Image Source: Shubham Verma (Republic Tech)

– The earbuds have a grainy finish that feels nice to touch, and the polycarbonate build quality is surprisingly good for the price. It does not look cheap, even though the earbuds are not the sturdiest in the segment. The fit is snug and comfortable, though not perfect. If you smile or laugh a lot during a call, you might find one earbud loosening up a bit. Thankfully, Itel provides three sizes of silicone ear tips in the box, allowing you to find a secure fit.

– Audio performance is surprisingly good for earbuds that cost under ₹1,000. The sound is crisp and clear, with a neutral profile that avoids heavy bass. That means vocals and instruments sound distinct, making Bollywood Dance, English Pop, and electronic tracks enjoyable. The soundstage feels balanced, though rock and metal tracks lack the punch you’d get from costlier options. Even Hindustani classical music sounds fine, but the earbuds clearly lean towards modern genres. Still, given the price, these are minor limitations rather than flaws.

– Where the Itel S9 Star truly stands out is its AI-powered noise cancellation during calls. Even without active noise cancellation for media playback, the earbuds do a solid job of reducing background noise during conversations. In my testing, people on the other end rarely complained about ambient sounds, even when I was outdoors or in traffic. This feature makes the S9 Star ideal for students or professionals taking calls on the go.

Image Source: Shubham Verma (Republic Tech)

– Battery life is another strength. On a single charge, the earbuds last between four and five hours with moderate volume levels. Combined with the charging case, you can easily get more than a day of playback. That makes the S9 Star a dependable choice for everyday listening or commutes without needing frequent top-ups.

What’s Bad

– At this price point, compromises are inevitable. The S9 Star’s audio, while crisp, lacks depth. Bass lovers may find it too light, and the sound occasionally feels flat in songs with multiple instruments. There’s also no dedicated app to fine-tune the sound signature or controls, so you’re stuck with the default settings.

Image Source: Shubham Verma (Republic Tech)

– Fit could also be better. Although the earbuds are comfortable, their lightweight design means they can occasionally shift position during workouts or even sudden head movements. A more ergonomic fit would have made them feel secure during extended use.

– Lastly, while the case is compact, it lacks magnetic strength when closing. A firmer lid would have added more confidence in handling, especially while carrying it in a bag or pocket.

Verdict

Rating: 4/5

At ₹899, the Itel S9 Star earbuds deliver more than you’d expect from budget audio gear. They sound good, handle calls well, and offer solid battery life. The AI-powered noise cancellation for calls works far better than expected, making these earbuds a great pick for anyone looking for a reliable, no-frills daily driver.