Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Review: Premium Performance, Familiar Price

Samsung's new Galaxy S25 FE punches above its weight at the same price as last year's model. | Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Samsung’s Galaxy Fan Edition phones have always been well-positioned in the segment, offering premium features at a more accessible price. The Galaxy S25 FE continues that legacy and, in many ways, redefines it. It's a big upgrade over last year’s Galaxy S24 FE, with a thinner body, faster charging, a bigger battery, and a more powerful processor. It even looks almost identical to the regular Galaxy S25, giving you that flagship feel without paying the flagship price.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Good

— The reduced bulk immediately makes the Galaxy S25 FE easier to handle. I used the phone for long gaming sessions without feeling its heft much. The chamfered edges on the back add to the comfort, making it pleasant to hold even over extended periods.

— The 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is the same as last year’s, but that’s not a bad thing. It remains one of the best screens in this price segment. I could easily read my emails, texts, and Instagram posts in direct sunlight, thanks to the impressive 1900 nits of brightness. The adaptive refresh rate keeps scrolling smooth, while animations look fluid. Watching movies or shows is a treat, especially since HDR10+ support enhances the colours and contrast. I particularly enjoyed the latest season of Gen V on Amazon Prime Video, which looked vibrant and immersive on this panel.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— Performance is where the Galaxy S25 FE shines. Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor might not be as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the regular S25, but it is no slouch. Contrary to speculation, it delivers seamlessly. Apps open instantly, multitasking is smooth, and photo processing happens in seconds. The cameras respond quickly with zero shutter lag. That said, if you are a hardcore gamer, the Galaxy S25 FE might not be the ideal choice. It can handle games like Genshin Impact, but only at modest graphics settings. During a half-hour session, the phone did warm up, though it never became uncomfortable.

— The implementation of One UI 8 makes the overall experience pleasant and intuitive. Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite, which debuted on higher-end models, is fully available here. I could remove unwanted people from photos in seconds or use AI to rephrase messages for work—features that feel genuinely useful in everyday situations.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— Cameras are another strong suit. The 50MP main sensor clicks well-detailed daylight shots with balanced colours. Low-light photos show a hint of noise but remain perfectly shareable on social media. HDR performance is mostly consistent, though tricky lighting can still challenge it. The professional mode allows granular control over exposure and focus, letting you fine-tune shots. Video recording goes up to 8K, though most users will find 4K at 60fps more practical. The footage looks stabilised and smooth enough for casual vlogging. Selfies, meanwhile, are crisp and social media-ready.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— Battery life is a major improvement. The Galaxy S25 FE packs a 4900mAh cell, up from the 4000mAh unit on the previous model. It comfortably lasts a day with regular use that includes calls, social media, emails, and some gaming. The addition of 45W fast charging makes a tangible difference. The phone charges from 10 to 80 per cent in a little over 35 minutes, which is commendable.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Bad

— While the Exynos 2400 performs well for daily use, its limits become evident during extended gaming or multitasking under load. The phone can get slightly warm, and heavy games demand lower graphics settings to maintain performance.

— The camera, although improved, still falls short of the flagship Galaxy S25, particularly in colour accuracy under mixed lighting. You may also notice a slight delay in HDR adjustments in fast-changing scenes.

— Lastly, while the build is lighter and thinner, the back tends to attract fingerprints easily. Using a case is almost inevitable if you want to keep it looking clean.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Verdict

Rating: 4/5