Jack Dorsey Builds Bitchat, A Bluetooth Messaging App That Doesn’t Need Internet, Phone Numbers

Jack Dorsey, who helped start Twitter and has always been a fan of open-source software, just released a new messaging program called Bitchat- a new messaging app that doesn’t need the internet to work like WhatsApp or Signal. It is a Bluetooth messaging app that works on Bluetooth mesh network so phones can talk to each other and send messages without needing mobile data, a SIM card, or a central server.

“My weekend project to learn about Bluetooth mesh networks, relays and store and forward models, message encryption models, and a few other things. bitchat: Bluetooth mesh chat...IRC vibes,” Dorsey announced on X. Dorsey says it is part of a personal effort to make peer-to-peer communication tools that work off the grid. It's presently in beta on Apple TestFlight.

How Bitchat Works: No Servers, Just Phones

Bitchat makes a mesh network by connecting phones that are close to each other over Bluetooth. That means that when you send a message, it goes from your phone to the next available device, and then to the next, and so on, until it gets to the person you want to talk to, even if they are far away. It also has technology dubbed "store and forward." The software holds your message on someone else's phone for a short while and sends it to them when they get back within range if your friend isn't nearby. Online messages aren't saved, and by default, messages are ephemeral.No accounts, usernames, phone numbers, or email addresses. It's safe, private, and just for people in your area. ?

What Makes It Different from WhatsApp and Signal

WhatsApp, Telegram, and Messenger are all apps that need access to the internet, cloud backups, and personal data. You need a phone number to sign up for Signal, even if it is safe. Bitchat tosses all of it away. You don't even need an identity to use this app because it doesn't collect any data. This is great for people in countries where the internet is shut down, there are protests, or there is surveillance, because standard chat apps are generally restricted or watched.

Who Will Bitchat Use?

Bitchat is not meant for those who just want to communicate vacation photos. It's made for: protesters and activists who need to talk to each other without anyone else knowing, people in disaster areas when networks are down, developers, hackers, and off-grid users who want to try out local networks. Anyone who cares about privacy and doesn't want their messages to be saved or traced. It's especially helpful when regular chat applications cease working, including during blackouts caused by the government, natural catastrophes, or huge events when networks get too busy.

What Are the Drawbacks?

Bitchat sounds great, but it's not perfect. It comes with few drawbacks like the short-range service. Bluetooth only works within a certain distance so you need other people around to use it. The messaging service is only for plain, encrypted text, not photographs or videos.