Japanese Studios Warn OpenAI: Sora AI May Be Using Studio Ghibli Content Without Permission

New Delhi: OpenAI is once again in the news for the wrong reasons. The company has received a warning from several Japanese studios over alleged misuse of copyrighted material in its new AI model, Sora 2.

The Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA), which is basically a group that represents major Japanese film and animation studios, sent a written request to OpenAI. CODA claims that Sora 2, launched on September 30, may have used Japanese content, including visuals and animation styles, without permission.

According to CODA, some of Sora 2’s generated images and videos closely resemble Japanese works, particularly those from well-known studios such as Studio Ghibli. The association believes this may have happened because Japanese creative works were used as training data for the AI.

CODA warned that if copyrighted materials were used during the AI’s training process, it could count as copyright infringement under Japanese law. The group added that OpenAI’s current “opt-out” system, which allows creators to request removal of their content, doesn’t meet Japan’s legal standards. In Japan, companies must seek permission in advance before using copyrighted content, not after the fact.

CODA’s letter made two key requests to OpenAI- first, not to use Japanese studios’ content for training without their permission, and second, to respond sincerely to any copyright complaints or questions from member studios.

The organisation said it hopes OpenAI will act responsibly to protect creators’ rights while still promoting the healthy growth of AI technology. OpenAI has yet to give any formal statement on this.