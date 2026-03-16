Updated 16 March 2026 at 14:19 IST
JBL Grip Portable Bluetooth Speaker With AI Sound Boost, Auracast Launches in India at ₹11,999
The JBL Grip offers up to 12 hours of battery life, which can be extended by two additional hours using Playtime Boost.
JBL has launched a new ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker called the JBL Grip in India, expanding its lineup of compact wireless speakers with features such as AI-powered audio tuning and Auracast support.
The speaker is designed for portability and durability, featuring an ergonomic body inspired by the shape of a tin can along with a rear rope loop that allows it to be carried or attached to bags easily.
AI Sound Boost and JBL Pro Sound
The JBL Grip delivers 16W output with JBL Pro Sound, aimed at producing deeper bass and clearer audio despite the speaker’s compact size. It also introduces AI Sound Boost, a proprietary technology that analyses music in real time and adjusts the speaker driver to minimise distortion even at higher volume levels.
For users who want a wider audio setup, the speaker supports Auracast, enabling stereo pairing with another speaker or connecting multiple compatible speakers simultaneously.
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Battery life and lighting features
The JBL Grip offers up to 12 hours of battery life, which can be extended by two additional hours using Playtime Boost. This mode adjusts the audio output to maximise playback time while maintaining sound clarity.
The speaker also includes customisable ambient lighting on the rear panel. Users can adjust colour and brightness through the JBL Portable app to match the music or environment.
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Built for outdoor use
JBL has equipped the Grip with IP68 certification, making it resistant to dust, water, and accidental drops. The design allows it to be used outdoors during activities such as workouts, travel, or small gatherings.
Price and availability
The JBL Grip is priced at ₹11,999 in India and is available through the company’s official website and major retail and e-commerce platforms. The speaker comes in six colour options, including Black, White, Purple, Red, Blue, and Camo.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 16 March 2026 at 14:19 IST