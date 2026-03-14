MacBook Neo Emerges As Apple's Most Repairable Laptop In Over a Decade

Apple's new MacBook Neo starts at ₹69,900 for regular buyers and ₹59,900 for students. | Image: Apple

Apple’s recently launched MacBook Neo, which starts at ₹59,900 for students in India, has become the company’s most repairable laptop since 2014, according to a teardown analysis published by repair specialists iFixit.

The organisation, known for publishing repair guides and evaluating consumer electronics for ease of repair, said Apple has made several structural changes to the MacBook Neo that make it easier to replace components compared with recent MacBook models.

Screws replace glue in key components

In its teardown, iFixit found that Apple has moved away from heavily glued components that have historically made MacBooks difficult to repair.

For instance, the battery and keyboard are now secured with screws rather than glue or rivets, making them easier to remove and replace. The company has also redesigned internal layouts so that parts such as the camera and fingerprint sensor can be swapped without complex disassembly.

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These changes represent a shift from Apple’s earlier design philosophy that prioritised thinness and compact construction, often at the expense of repairability.

Aimed at the education market

Apple is widely believed to be positioning the MacBook Neo for the education segment, competing with low-cost laptops and Chromebooks, which are commonly used in schools.

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According to Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit, Chromebooks are often repaired frequently in educational institutions, with some school districts even allowing student interns to help fix the devices.

Apple’s improved repairability could make the MacBook Neo more attractive for schools and students who require devices that can be serviced easily.

Still room for improvement

Despite the improvements, the MacBook Neo scored 6 out of 10 on iFixit’s repairability scale. Competing laptops, including some models in Lenovo’s ThinkPad lineup, have received scores as high as 9 or 10.

One major limitation highlighted by iFixit is the soldered memory design. The MacBook Neo’s 8GB DRAM is directly integrated with the processor package, which means users cannot upgrade the memory later.

This design is consistent with Apple’s recent Mac architecture but limits future upgrades.

AI performance could be affected

Wiens said the fixed memory configuration could become a constraint as AI applications grow more demanding in the coming years.

Apple has repeatedly highlighted the benefits of running AI models locally on devices rather than relying on cloud processing for privacy reasons. However, limited upgradeability could restrict the ability of entry-level machines like the MacBook Neo to handle more advanced AI workloads over time.

Wiens suggested Apple could address this by adding an additional layer of user-upgradable memory chips in future designs.

“Apple’s future for privacy-centred AI has to be local models,” he said, adding that the current memory approach is a limitation across Apple’s Mac lineup.