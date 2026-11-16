Jensen Huang Mulls Comeback As Silicon Valley War Room Launches To Restore Nvidia Founder | Why His Return Is Far From Certain

Washington: Barely days after Jensen Huang's abrupt exit plunged the world’s most valuable chipmaker into turmoil, the former Nvidia CEO is quietly weighing whether he could walk back through the doors of the firm. According to reports, the former chief has been sounding out close confidantes about a possible comeback, even as the company’s board presses ahead with an independent inquiry into the behaviour that precipitated his departure.

The comeback call, which began as whispered concern in Silicon Valley, has hardened into an organised campaign within days. Notably, a small circle of powerful allies sits behind the campaign sits a small circle of powerful allies.

According to the Financial Times, one of the associates stated that the supporters were assembling a “war room” of leading technology executives, with the explicit aim of persuading Nvidia’s directors to reinstate Huang and of seeking backing from the White House. The report suggested that the initiative has Huang’s own support as well.

Elon Musk And Sweeney Join The Push

The effort gathered pace over the weekend, when Tesla and SpaceX Chief Elon Musk and Epic Games Chief Tim Sweeney threw their weight behind a public letter urging the board to “Bring Jensen Back”. Their intervention has given the movement a sharper public edge, leading it to become a mass movement.

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Inside Nvidia too, a number of employees have openly called for Huang’s return, a sign of the fierce loyalty he still commands among sections of the workforce who credit him with transforming the company into a USD 4 trillion powerhouse.

Amidst a strong comeback campaign, the path back doesn't appear to be clear, as sources claimed that Jensen Huang is not returning to the company he left. Interim Chief Executive Colette Kress and her management team are now trying to steady the business before the quarterly results on Tuesday, and unlike some founder-chief executives, Huang never held a controlling stake that would allow him to overrule the board.

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Washington Pushes Back

Now, any reinstatement effort is also likely to meet resistance in Washington, where key policymakers are watching the crisis. On Sunday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for a “dramatic shake-up” in Nvidia’s leadership following Huang’s departure, a statement that underlined how politically charged the episode has become.

The controversy has also reopened uncomfortable questions about Nvidia’s compliance procedures for selling artificial intelligence (AI) chips to customers in Asia with possible links to China. The scrutiny of those safeguards has intensified following reports of Huang’s affair with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed.

Even those campaigning for his return concede that the allegations could complicate any attempt to rebuild his reputation. “Having an affair with a subordinate is a fireable offence,” one person involved in the reinstatement campaign stated to the FT.

Successor Search And Investor Revolt

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s board has reportedly sounded out Arm Chief Executive Rene Haas as a possible successor, according to an early report. However, the board has insisted that no “formal” process has been initiated.

Not only this, but the pressure is also building from shareholders. On Friday, Altimeter Capital founder Brad Gerstner and Atreides Management Chief Gavin Baker, both Nvidia shareholders, published an open letter urging the board to keep all options open, including the possibility of Huang’s return. They pointed to his extraordinary leadership record and to the uncertainty surrounding his departure as reasons to consider reinstatement.