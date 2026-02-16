Jio Chief Scouts ‘Cracked Engineers’ at Bharat Mandapam AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi: The India AI Impact Summit 2026 has transformed Bharat Mandapam into more than just a tech showcase, it has become a high-octane recruitment hub. Leading the charge is Reliance Jio, which is using the five-day event to scout the country’s most elite technical talent.

In a direct appeal on X, Gaurav Aggarwal, Chief AI Scientist at Reliance Jio, issued a call to what he termed “cracked engineers”- industry slang for exceptionally brilliant developers. He invited those working at the "frontier" of AI models and platform optimisation to meet his team for a chance to "build for Bharat" at an unprecedented scale.

Aggarwal’s message was clear: Jio isn't just looking for resumes; they are looking for the architects of India's AI future. He promised to fast-track introductions to Jio’s recruitment team for engineers who can prove their mettle in:

Frontier AI Models: Building next-generation large language models (LLMs).

System Optimisation: Making AI run faster and more efficiently.

Scalable Platforms: Creating the infrastructure to support millions of users.

A Roadmap for Sovereign AI

Beyond hiring, Jio’s presence at the summit highlights its broader AI Roadmap. The company is showcasing its vision for "Sovereign AI" - technology built specifically for India’s unique linguistic and cultural diversity. This includes:

Multilingual Systems: AI that understands and speaks in several Indian dialects.

Sector-Specific Solutions: Tools designed to revolutionize Indian healthcare, agriculture, and education.

Massive Infrastructure: Leveraging Jio’s 5G network to deliver AI intelligence to every corner of the country.

The Global Spotlight on Delhi