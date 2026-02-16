Updated 16 February 2026 at 16:46 IST
Jio Chief Scouts ‘Cracked Engineers’ at Bharat Mandapam AI Impact Summit 2026
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Reliance Jio is actively recruiting top AI talent, with Chief AI Scientist Gaurav Aggarwal inviting “cracked engineers” to join its mission of building sovereign AI for India.
New Delhi: The India AI Impact Summit 2026 has transformed Bharat Mandapam into more than just a tech showcase, it has become a high-octane recruitment hub. Leading the charge is Reliance Jio, which is using the five-day event to scout the country’s most elite technical talent.
In a direct appeal on X, Gaurav Aggarwal, Chief AI Scientist at Reliance Jio, issued a call to what he termed “cracked engineers”- industry slang for exceptionally brilliant developers. He invited those working at the "frontier" of AI models and platform optimisation to meet his team for a chance to "build for Bharat" at an unprecedented scale.
Aggarwal’s message was clear: Jio isn't just looking for resumes; they are looking for the architects of India's AI future. He promised to fast-track introductions to Jio’s recruitment team for engineers who can prove their mettle in:
Frontier AI Models: Building next-generation large language models (LLMs).
System Optimisation: Making AI run faster and more efficiently.
Scalable Platforms: Creating the infrastructure to support millions of users.
A Roadmap for Sovereign AI
Beyond hiring, Jio’s presence at the summit highlights its broader AI Roadmap. The company is showcasing its vision for "Sovereign AI" - technology built specifically for India’s unique linguistic and cultural diversity. This includes:
Multilingual Systems: AI that understands and speaks in several Indian dialects.
Sector-Specific Solutions: Tools designed to revolutionize Indian healthcare, agriculture, and education.
Massive Infrastructure: Leveraging Jio’s 5G network to deliver AI intelligence to every corner of the country.
The Global Spotlight on Delhi
The summit, running from February 16 to 20, is a landmark event as the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South. It features an elite lineup including Google’s Sundar Pichai, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, and NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang. With over 300 exhibitors, the summit focuses on "People, Planet, and Progress."
