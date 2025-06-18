Jio Gaming Recharge Packs With Bundled BGMI Skins, Unlimited 5G Launched

Reliance Jio has launched new recharge packs focused on gamers as part of its increased efforts to boost mobile gaming. As part of this strategy, Jio has tied up with Krafton to provide subscribers of its new gaming recharge packs with free Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) skins. These packs also offer unlimited 5G in eligible areas.

New Jio Gaming Packs

While Reliance Jio kicked off new gaming a few weeks back, the new recharge packs increase benefits to woo subscribers interested in mobile gaming. The telecom company has announced two new packs worth ₹495 and ₹545. Here are the details:

Jio ₹495 Recharge Pack: This pack offers 1.5GB daily 4G data and 5GB of bonus data for 28 days. It also bundles unlimited voice calls, but the standout features are BGMI skins and access to JioGames Cloud.

Jio ₹545 Recharge Pack: If you subscribe to this pack, you get unlimited 5G, 2GB of daily 4G data, and 5GB bonus data. In addition to unlimited calls for 28 days, this pack also credits your account with BGMI skins and JioGames Cloud access.

Jio Gaming Pack Benefits

Each gaming pack comes with special codes that let you unlock in-game items like the Bard’s Journey Set, Desert Taskforce Mask, and Tap Boom Molotov Cocktail in BGMI. After you have recharged your number with one of these packs, go to the MyJio app and check the Coupons & Winnings section. Here you will find BGMI codes that you can redeem on the BGMI rewards page. Just enter your character ID along with the code and solve the CAPTCHA to redeem the code.