Jio Offers Unlimited Data, Free JioHome Services Under Rs 349 Celebration Plan: Details

Reliance Jio is celebrating its 5th anniversary and to mark the occasion it has rolled out a host of special offers for both mobile and JioHome users. To kick off the celebrations, Jio is offering unlimited data for all mobile users during the anniversary weekend which extends from 5th to 7th September. The 5G smartphone users get unlimited 5G data free, no matter what plan you are on while the 4G smartphone users get unlimited 4G data with a daily limit of 3GB by simply opting for a Rs 39 add-on pack.

Jio is also rolling out a Rs 349 Celebration Plan valid through September 5 to October 5. It brings unlimited 5G data (for 2GB/day and above long-term plans), 2% extra digital gold via Jio Gold by Jio Finance, celebration vouchers worth Rs 3,000, including 1-month JioHotstar subscription, 1-month JioSaavn Pro with unlimited caller tunes, 3-month Zomato Gold membership, 6-month Netmeds First subscription, 100% RC cashback at Reliance Digital and 2-month free trial of JioHome

These benefits are open to both prepaid and postpaid customers. Even users already on long-term plans below Rs 349 can access the celebration perks by adding a Rs 100 booster pack. For those who stick with Jio all year long, there’s an added bonus. Customers who complete 12 consecutive on-time monthly recharges of Rs 349 will get the 13th month for free.

Jio has announced offers for home broadband users as well. New customers can get a 2-month JioHome connection for Rs 1,200. The pack includes over 1000 TV channels, 30 Mbps unlimited internet, access to 12+ OTT apps including JioHotstar and a WiFi-6 router and 4K Smart Set Top Box.

Extra perks include Amazon Prime Lite, 2% digital gold via Jio Finance, and the same set of Rs 3,000 celebration vouchers.