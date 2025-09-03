ChatGPT Outage Reported Globally as Users Experience Disruptions

ChatGPT Can Help You or Haunt You: 5 Mistakes That Will Make AI a Digital Disaster | Image: Pexels

OpenAI’s popular AI chatbot ChatGPT faced a sudden outage today, leaving thousands of users unable to receive responses.

According to outage tracker Downdetector, more than 80% of complaints were linked directly to ChatGPT, with reports spiking sharply around noon. A live outage graph showed a dramatic surge in error reports, with users saying the chatbot was either not loading responses or failing mid-conversation.

OpenAI’s system status page confirmed the issue, marking ChatGPT as impacted while APIs, Playground, and Sora remained unaffected. The status alert noted: “ChatGPT Not Displaying Responses. We are investigating the issue for the listed services.”

Social platforms and Downdetector logs showed complaints ranging from incomplete answers to total response failure. The outage appears to be global, though exact regions most affected are not yet clear.

As of now, OpenAI engineers have acknowledged the problem and said investigations are ongoing. No timeline for a fix has been provided.

This is one of several outages OpenAI’s ChatGPT has faced in recent months. Given its integration across workplaces, classrooms, and personal use, even short service interruptions cause noticeable disruption.