Jio Pulled Up by TRAI Over “Hidden” Plans: Regulator Orders Full Transparency by April 14

India’s telecom regulator has tightened the screws on pricing practices, putting Reliance Jio under the spotlight over how it sells its prepaid plans.

TRAI Flags “Non-Transparent” Tariff Practices

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed Reliance Jio to overhaul parts of its tariff system, calling some of its practices “non-transparent” and “discriminatory.”

The move follows a detailed review of how Jio distributes its prepaid plans. According to the regulator, certain recharge options were not equally available to all users, creating confusion and limiting consumer choice.

TRAI has now given the company a deadline of April 14, 2026, to fix these issues or risk penalties.

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The Probe

The issue began in 2025 when Jio withdrew some entry-level prepaid plans with 1GB daily data from its main platforms. At the time, the company indicated that these plans would still be available through retail stores.

However, TRAI’s investigation found that access to these plans was inconsistent. Some were only available offline, while others were locked behind specific apps or devices. This raised concerns about whether customers were being given a fair and equal view of all available options.

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Plans Not Available to Everyone

TRAI highlighted several examples in its findings:

Rs 199 and Rs 249 plans were sold only through retail stores

A Rs 209 plan was limited to the MyJio app

Some tariffs were restricted to JioPhone and JioBharat users

According to the regulator, such restrictions go against the principle of non-discrimination. In simple terms, every user should be able to see and buy the same plans, no matter what device they use or how they recharge.

Clear Orders From the Regulator

TRAI has issued strict instructions to bring more clarity and fairness:

Uniform availability: All prepaid plans and vouchers must be visible and accessible across every platform — including website, mobile app, customer care, and retail outlets

No device-based limits: Plans tied to specific devices must be opened up to all users

The regulator has made it clear that tariff visibility is not optional. Customers must be able to compare and choose plans easily, without hidden conditions.

Jio Pushes Back

Reliance Jio has defended its approach, saying its pricing structure follows defined rules and is not discriminatory. The company has also argued that existing regulations focus on publishing tariffs, not necessarily how they are sold.

Jio added that certain plans, especially first-time recharge offers, may not be practical to distribute across every channel.

Risk of Penalties

If Jio fails to comply by the deadline, it could face action under the TRAI Act, 1997. Penalties may start at ₹1 lakh for the first violation and increase for repeat issues, along with daily fines for continued non-compliance.

Bigger Impact on Telecom Market

This case signals tighter regulatory oversight in India’s telecom sector. As companies introduce more bundled plans and device-linked offers, regulators are stepping in to ensure pricing stays fair and easy to understand.

For users, the outcome could be positive:

Clearer recharge options

Equal access to all plans

Less confusion around where and how to find the best deals