Jio Pulled Up by TRAI Over 'Hidden' Plans: Regulator Orders Full Transparency by April 14
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed Reliance Jio to overhaul its prepaid tariff system, citing non-transparent and discriminatory practices. Some recharge plans were only available through retail stores, apps, or specific devices, limiting consumer choice. TRAI has ordered uniform availability across all platforms by April 14, 2026, warning of penalties under the TRAI Act if Jio fails to comply.
India’s telecom regulator has tightened the screws on pricing practices, putting Reliance Jio under the spotlight over how it sells its prepaid plans.
TRAI Flags “Non-Transparent” Tariff Practices
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed Reliance Jio to overhaul parts of its tariff system, calling some of its practices “non-transparent” and “discriminatory.”
The move follows a detailed review of how Jio distributes its prepaid plans. According to the regulator, certain recharge options were not equally available to all users, creating confusion and limiting consumer choice.
TRAI has now given the company a deadline of April 14, 2026, to fix these issues or risk penalties.
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The Probe
The issue began in 2025 when Jio withdrew some entry-level prepaid plans with 1GB daily data from its main platforms. At the time, the company indicated that these plans would still be available through retail stores.
However, TRAI’s investigation found that access to these plans was inconsistent. Some were only available offline, while others were locked behind specific apps or devices. This raised concerns about whether customers were being given a fair and equal view of all available options.
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Plans Not Available to Everyone
TRAI highlighted several examples in its findings:
Rs 199 and Rs 249 plans were sold only through retail stores
A Rs 209 plan was limited to the MyJio app
Some tariffs were restricted to JioPhone and JioBharat users
According to the regulator, such restrictions go against the principle of non-discrimination. In simple terms, every user should be able to see and buy the same plans, no matter what device they use or how they recharge.
Clear Orders From the Regulator
TRAI has issued strict instructions to bring more clarity and fairness:
Uniform availability: All prepaid plans and vouchers must be visible and accessible across every platform — including website, mobile app, customer care, and retail outlets
No device-based limits: Plans tied to specific devices must be opened up to all users
The regulator has made it clear that tariff visibility is not optional. Customers must be able to compare and choose plans easily, without hidden conditions.
Jio Pushes Back
Reliance Jio has defended its approach, saying its pricing structure follows defined rules and is not discriminatory. The company has also argued that existing regulations focus on publishing tariffs, not necessarily how they are sold.
Jio added that certain plans, especially first-time recharge offers, may not be practical to distribute across every channel.
Risk of Penalties
If Jio fails to comply by the deadline, it could face action under the TRAI Act, 1997. Penalties may start at ₹1 lakh for the first violation and increase for repeat issues, along with daily fines for continued non-compliance.
Bigger Impact on Telecom Market
This case signals tighter regulatory oversight in India’s telecom sector. As companies introduce more bundled plans and device-linked offers, regulators are stepping in to ensure pricing stays fair and easy to understand.
For users, the outcome could be positive:
Clearer recharge options
Equal access to all plans
Less confusion around where and how to find the best deals
With over 500 million users, Jio has played a major role in shaping India’s telecom pricing. Now, with TRAI stepping in, the focus is shifting from just low prices to transparent pricing.