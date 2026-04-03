Major Outage Hits Jio Mobile Internet: Users Report Crawl-Speed Internet Since Early Morning

BREAKING?: A widespread disruption has hit Reliance Jio services on Friday, with users across multiple regions reporting extremely slow internet speeds on Jio mobile connections.

According to user complaints, download and upload speeds have dropped to nearly 1 Mbps, bringing the service quality unusable for streaming, browsing, and work-related tasks.

As per reports, the outage appears to have begun around 6:10 AM on April 3, with a sharp spike in complaints shortly after. Users have flagged issues not only with internet connectivity, but also Wi-Fi performance and mobile network services, indicating a broader network outage.

Check Map of Reported Jio Problems

As per Downdetector, this map shows where user reports are concentrated over the past 24 hours.