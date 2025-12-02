Jio Users to Soon Receive Safety Alerts While Travelling On National Highways

Reliance Jio users will soon receive safety alerts on their phones while travelling across national highways. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio—India’s largest telecom company—to offer telecom-based alerts to users, notifying them about accident-prone stretches, stray-cattle zones, fog-affected areas, and emergency divisions on the highway network.

Slated to roll out in a phased manner, the safety alert system will help reduce accidents and other mishaps by informing users in advance so that they can adjust the vehicle speed and change their driving style. These alerts will be sent through SMS, WhatsApp, and even “high-priority” calls. The integration of the alert system will include the ‘Rajmargyatra’ mobile app and the emergency helpline 1033.

“This initiative marks an important step forward in providing timely and reliable information to commuters, enabling them to make informed decisions and adopt safer driving practices well in advance,” said NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav.

According to Jyotindra Thacker, president of Reliance Jio, this initiative will deliver “timely safety alerts at scale” with the help of the company’s telecom network, “contributing to safer and more informed National Highway travel.”

Advertisement

NHAI’s alert system will use Jio’s existing towers, supporting both 4G and 5G networks, to fast-track the rollout without needing “additional roadside hardware.” More than 500 million Jio subscribers will be eligible for the service.

The initiative’s initial pilot deployment will support risk-zone identification and alert thresholds under a few of NHAI’s regional offices. A wider rollout will “fully comply” with all regulatory provisions, including data protection norms. According to the release, the alert system will expand to support other mobile networks.