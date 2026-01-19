JioHotstar to Launch Monthly Plans from Jan 28: Subscriptions Start at Just Rs 79 | Image: JioHotstar

JioHotstar has announced that it will roll out monthly subscription plans across Mobile, Super and Premium tiers beginning January 28, 2026. Prices start at Rs 79 per month for mobile users, with higher tiers offering access to multiple devices and ad-free viewing. The update is aimed at new subscribers, while existing users will continue on their current plans without changes as long as auto-renewals remain active.

The new framework comes at a time when large-screen consumption via Connected TVs has surged, prompting OTT platforms to rethink how they package content. JioHotstar said Hollywood programming will now be bundled into Super and Premium tiers, while Mobile users can opt for a separate add-on.

Wider OTT Market Shifts

JioHotstar’s move is part of a broader trend in India’s streaming sector. Other platforms have also adjusted their offerings in recent weeks:

- Netflix has removed ability to cast its content rom phones to most smart TVs.

- Amazon Prime Video introduced a dedicated news destination for local, national and world coverage.

- SonyLIV recently revised its sports pack pricing, reflecting the growing demand for live cricket and football streams.

- ZEE5 has rolled out bundled packages with telecom operators, offering discounted access to subscribers who combine data plans with streaming.

These changes highlight how platforms are racing to capture both mobile-first audiences and families who prefer living-room viewing.

Scale and Reach

JioHotstar claims to have crossed 1 billion downloads on Google Play and serves over 450 million monthly active users across India. With more than 300,000 hours of programming spanning sports, films, originals, kids’ content, anime, and international titles, the platform has positioned itself as one of the largest entertainment ecosystems in the country.

Why It Matters

The introduction of monthly packs is expected to make JioHotstar more accessible to casual viewers who may not want to commit to quarterly or annual plans. At the same time, the inclusion of Hollywood content in higher tiers reflects the growing appetite for international programming among Indian audiences.

With competitors also reshaping their pricing and content strategies, JioHotstar’s update underscores the intensifying battle for India’s OTT market, where affordability, flexibility, and large-screen experiences are becoming the key drivers of growth.