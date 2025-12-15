Jio’s Rs 500 Happy New Year Plan Explained: Worth the Hype or Just Another Recharge? | Image: Jio

Reliance Jio has launched its Happy New Year 2026 prepaid plans, and the Rs 500 plan is getting the most attention. The company has introduced three new options priced at Rs 3,599, Rs 500, and Rs 103, each offering different mixes of data, OTT apps, and AI tools.

The Rs 500 Super Celebration Monthly Plan comes with 2GB data per day, unlimited 5G Data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. What makes this plan stand out is its large OTT bundle, which includes YouTube Premium, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, FanCode, and more. It also includes an 18‑month Google Gemini Pro AI subscription, which adds extra value for users who want AI tools along with entertainment.

Jio has also launched a Rs 3,599 annual plan with 2.5GB daily data and the same Gemini Pro subscription for long‑term users. The Rs 103 Flexi Pack offers 5GB total data and one entertainment pack of the user’s choice.

All plans are now available on Jio’s website, the MyJio app, and retail stores across India.

Advertisement

So, is the Rs 500 plan worth the hype?

Yes, for users who want OTT apps, the Rs 500 plan offers far more value than a normal monthly recharge. The OTT bundle alone costs more than the plan price, and the added AI subscription makes it even stronger.

Advertisement

But for users who only need basic data and calling, it may feel like more than they actually need. Great value for entertainment lovers. Just another recharge for basic users.