Jyoti Malhotra vs Seema Haider: Comparing YouTube Channel Stats, Earnings, and Creator Growth in 2025

YouTube today is more than just a video streaming platform. It has evolved into a major source of income for many individuals through content creation. Two such content creators who have recently been in the news are Seema Haider and Jyoti Malhotra. Both have gained massive followings but have extremely different backgrounds and patterns of earning. Here we examine how their YouTube channels are doing, how they earn, and how they are expanding in 2025.

Why Seema Haider and Jyoti Malhotra are in the news?

Seema Haider and Jyoti Malhotra are making headlines for totally unconnected causes. A Pakistani national who entered India illegally in 2023 to live with her spouse, Seema, has built a business out of digital lifestyle vlogs. Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has ordered all Pakistani nationals living illegally in the nation to depart, hence, endangering Seema's stay in India and her growing YouTube following. On the other hand, travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra, who runs the popular "Travel with Jo" channel, has been recently arrested for allegedly spying on behalf of Pakistan. Her brand collaborations and video production have been put on hold due to legal issues. Seema's future in India is unknown, but Jyoti's digital career is already in limbo, which puts both creators in the spotlight for far more than their videos.

YouTube Content Type: Different Styles, Different Audiences

Jyoti Malhotra, owns a travel channel called Travel with Jo, creating travel vlogs and visiting different places all over India and Pakistan. Her videos included local experiences, border crossing interest, and solo travel stories appealing to those curious about discovery and international travel.

In contrast, Seema Haider and her husband, Sachin Meena, respectively, run several channels dedicated to family life, routine activities, and festivals. They upload videos containing random moments from their daily-lives, couple moments, and day-to-day activities, having a following that likes homemade lifestyle vlogs.

YouTube Follower Count: Who's Got the Larger Audience?

The success of YouTube videos depends on the number of followers the account has. When we compare Seema and Jyoti’s followers, Seema is currently seen leading the race. Together with her husband Sachin Meena, Seema runs a total of six YouTube channels that collectively have 1.7 million subscribers. In comparison, Jyoti Malhotra runs a single travel channel called Travel with Jio with nearly 382,000 subscribers. She also enjoys a significant Instagram audience base of more than 139,000 users.

YouTube Income: Who Makes More in 2025?