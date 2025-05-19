Microsoft Layoff Hits 25-Year Veteran Selected by Algorithm, Says Employee’s Wife in Viral Post

A recent round of layoffs at Microsoft has impacted approximately 6,800 employees, which is about 3% of its global workforce across various teams and regions. While the company cited restructuring as the reason behind the move, one personal story has gained widespread attention online.

The wife of a long-serving Microsoft employee shared a heartfelt message on social media after her husband was laid off. According to the post, her husband, who had dedicated 25 years to the tech giant, was informed that his job had been cut after being “randomly selected by a computer algorithm.” His last working day coincides with his 48th birthday.

The post describes her husband as autistic and living with multiple sclerosis. She wrote that he had consistently put in more than 60 hours a week, rarely took sick days, and even volunteered for holiday on-call shifts so colleagues with children could spend time at home. She noted that he never asked for raises or promotions and simply focused on solving complex technical problems.

“He is autistic and has multiple sclerosis. He’s the most quietly loyal, brilliant person I’ve ever met. Never missed a day of work. Rarely called in sick (and would then work from home). Worked 60+ hours a week. Took on-call shifts during Christmas and Thanksgiving so coworkers with children could be home. He never asked for raises or promotions — he just kept showing up and solving impossible problems,” read her post.

“He got his 25-year crystal a few months ago. Now he’s being walked out,” she wrote. The employee had reportedly received awards for resolving multi-million-dollar issues and mentored hundreds of team members, some of whom advanced to leadership roles.

“I don’t need pity. I just need someone to know what this world does to the people who give it everything—quietly, consistently, and without ever asking for more,” her post concluded.

Gabriela de Queiroz, Director of AI at Microsoft, also confirmed she had been impacted by the layoffs. Reflecting on the news, she said that dedication and impact were no longer guarantees of job security.